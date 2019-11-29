Black Friday Special: Get this $990 cloud backup service for just $70

People lose computer files for a whole host of reasons. But, no matter the cause, prevention is easier and, now, more affordable than ever. That’s because, this Black Friday, you can get a lifetime of Polar Cloud Backup for just $69.99, a massive savings of over 90 percent off.

Polar Cloud Backup may be the best option in permanent computer file storage for the money. Simply use your computer as normal but, instead of saving files to your hard drive, you send them to Polar’s secure cloud-based servers. It’s compatible with all PC and Mac computers, they give you full control over every single one of your files, and it’s all protected using 256 bit AES encryption so your data can never be compromised.

Sure, there are other cloud-based backup services available, but they can’t do what Polar Backup does for the same price. You can set up an automated backup schedule, you can retrieve files at lighting-quick speeds and, unlike the competition, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out how to use it. It’s comprehensive file protection that, especially these days, you just can’t do without.

And, since you can subscribe now for such an incredibly low price, it's the perfect time to get started. Polar Cloud Backup’s 5TB subscription package, which includes lifetime access, is price dropped to just $69.99 just in time for Black Friday. Or choose their 1TB or 2TB options, also offered at heavily discounted prices.

