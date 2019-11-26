Best Mattress: Leesa vs. Casper - Black Friday 2019

Best Mattress Offers – Leesa vs. Casper

Not a lot of things can match the comfort you feel when you lie on a top-quality mattress. You can spice things up by knowing that you purchased that mattress on a sale, and got it at a budget-friendly rate!

Black Friday is only days away, and some brands already released their holiday promotions, such as Leesa and Casper. These two companies are leaders in the mattress industry. Here is an overview of the discounts that they offer. Check them out and find the best mattress deal for your needs! Check out our entire list of Black Friday offers on our deals page.

Leesa

If you are looking for a high-quality mattress, you want to look in a store that specializes in designing everything that relates to sleep. Whether you are looking for beds or mattresses, Leesa has the perfect product for you.

The company is so confident in its products that it offers a 100-night test run, which is enough for the users to try out the mattress. Another tempting offer includes getting 20% off the adjustable base designed by this manufacturer.

PCWorld has a complete list of Leesa mattress coupons ready on our website. If you sign up, you may expect a coupon code, and if you refer a friend, you will get $75 to spend sitewide. For mattresses lovers, we prepare a special promo code that gets 15% off your initial order after you register an account on the site!

Casper

Here is another specialized sleep company. The customer reviews and awards that Casper received from users and professionals speak enough about this brand’s quality. Ergonomic design and top-quality materials are the right combination to ensure you sleep well every night.

You will sleep even better if you take advantage of a special offer available on our website. A Black Friday promotion allows you to buy nightstands at a budget-friendly price. Don’t forget to check out other Casper deals and find a coupon to save 10% off on all mattresses.

The company also has a $50 off promo code, and a generous $75 award if you refer a friend. The most tempting exclusive Casper coupon is the one that allows you to save $100 off on the Wave mattress. Black Friday is an excellent time to save, but this mattress manufacturer also organizes a Thanksgiving sale. While it lasts, you can purchase an upholstered bed frame, as well as gifts from $35.

It is worth noting that the company runs sales regularly. You can encounter Christmas, Daylight Savings and other promotions. That is why you should check for updated Black Friday offers every day. If you find a deal, use it right away, or it may expire!

Leesa vs. Casper Results: Pick Your Mattress Today!

Memory foam mattresses are the latest hit in the industry, but the final choice is up to you. If you choose a mattress that fits your needs, you will ensure proper spinal support and optimal comfort while reducing weight on pressure points. Memory foam has the capability of adjusting to the person sleeping on it, which is why you should consider it as the preferred material.

Leesa and Casper both offer excellent mattresses that are durable and long-lasting. Make sure to visit our website regularly as we will update the list with new Black Friday sales that will enable you to save money when buying mattresses and other products!