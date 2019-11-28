Black Friday 2019 discounts on the best travel cameras

Get the Best Travel Cameras for the Best Prices this Black Friday

One of the most important items you can take with you while traveling is a camera. After all, how else will you capture all those memories you might want to share or look back on for the years to come? That's why at PCWorld, we've taken the liberty of compiling the best pre-Black Friday offers on travel cameras for 2019.

In this guide, you'll find out about the best compact cameras for travel and the best mirrorless camera for travel, as well as the key brands you'll want to consider before you spend your hard-earned cash.

Best Compact Camera for Travel

Get the HERO7 Black or the HERO7 Silver from GoPro

The GoPro HERO7 comes in two varieties; the HERO7 Silver and HERO7 Black. The HERO7 Silver is the cheaper version of the two, and it comes with a 10MP camera and WP capability. Robust in design and perfect for trips, you can purchase it for $199.99 from GoPro's main website. The HERO7 Black contains more advanced technology. It features a 12MP camera and HDR technology, hyper smooth video stabilization, 720p video streaming, and is currently available for $329.99.

Depending on your budget, both cameras are a worthy travel companions. Visit PCWorld on the latest GoPro offers and discounts.

Instant $50 Savings and Free 16GB SD Card when you buy the PowerShot G7 X Mark II at Canon

The Canon G7X is available now in its Mark II version with this deal directly from the Canon website. With instant savings of $50, reducing the price from $699 to $649, and a free 16GB SD card, you won't want to miss out.

Many photographers regard the Canon G7X as the perfect blend of compact design, as well as excellent speed and performance. As far as travel cameras go, this camera is one of the best in the current market. Stay updated with Canon offers for any new discounts.

Best Mirrorless Camera for Travel

Get $150 off the Canon Rebel T6 at Adorama

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 features a range of fantastic capabilities that are perfect for any budding photographer who wants to take the next step up from smartphone photography. It boasts an 18.0 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) image sensor, as well as a high-quality image processor for blistering speed and top quality.

Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC technology ensure you can share your professional-looking shots and video with friends and family, regardless of where you are. Currently, the is an Adorama discount of 27% off the regular price of $549, making the final sale price $399.

Previous Black Friday Deals at Adorama and Canon

Canon featured an incredible deal on the EOS 6D Mark II - on sale with a 24-105mm f/4L II Lens. This camera was on sale for $2,199, meaning you were saving a hefty $700 off both. Meanwhile, Adorama also offered instant savings ranging from $300 upwards on various Canon models, including the Mark IVs. Stay updated with this year's Black Friday offers for 2019.