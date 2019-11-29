This killer Acer Aspire 5 deal gives you a 15.6-inch road warrior for $260

Black Friday has officially begun and the grab-em-while-you-still-can deals at Amazon are fully under way. For example: Right now you can get an Acer Aspire 5 Slim laptop for $260Remove non-product link, more than $50 off its most recent price cut and a new all-time low.

This laptop has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution. It’s packing a dual-core, four thread AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor with a base clock of 2.6GHz and a boost of 3.5GHz. It also has 4GB of RAM, a 128GB NVMe SSD, a backlit keyboard, and Windows 10 in S Mode. (If you don't like Windows 10 in S mode you can upgrade for free to regular Windows 10, which lets you install traditional desktop apps. This is a one-way upgrade, however, so be sure you want to upgrade before you do it.) For ports, the laptop has one USB 3.1, two USB 2.0, and an HDMI with HDCP support. It has 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and Acer says the battery life is about 7.5 hours.

This is a fantastic laptop to take on the road. It’s light, and the price is right so you won’t sweat being a little rough on it. It also has more than enough capabilities for web surfing, productivity, video streaming, and hooking up to a projector for PowerPoint presentations.

