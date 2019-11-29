Deal

Black Friday's best robot vacuum deals from iRobot, Ecovacs, Roborock

Topping the list is our pick for best all-around robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 960 for $400.

Editor-in-Chief, PCWorld |

roomba960
iRobot

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Frankly, I wouldn't buy an expensive item like a robot vacuum at any time other than Black Friday—or maybe during Prime Day if you're a committed Amazon customer. These are high-margin smart home appliances, but the margins drop nicely during these "shopping holidays." Now, topping the list is the iRobot Roomba 960 at Amazon for $400. This is a steep discount from a $650 list price, and the lowest price we've seen.

The 960 is our pick for Best All-Around Robot Vacuum, and we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, and our Editors' Choice award. You can also find the Roomba 960 for $400 at Walmart and Best Buy.

Here are some other great robot vacuum deals:

Amazon

Walmart

Best Buy

Want to learn more about robot vacuums? Check our guide to Best Robot Vacuums of 2019. Happy cleaning! Or rather, happy chilaxing, because the robot will do all the work.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Jon is the Editor-in-Chief of PCWorld, Macworld and TechHive. He's been covering all manner of consumer hardware since 1995.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes