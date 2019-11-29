Black Friday's best robot vacuum deals from iRobot, Ecovacs, Roborock

Frankly, I wouldn't buy an expensive item like a robot vacuum at any time other than Black Friday—or maybe during Prime Day if you're a committed Amazon customer. These are high-margin smart home appliances, but the margins drop nicely during these "shopping holidays." Now, topping the list is the iRobot Roomba 960 at Amazon for $400. This is a steep discount from a $650 list price, and the lowest price we've seen.

The 960 is our pick for Best All-Around Robot Vacuum, and we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, and our Editors' Choice award. You can also find the Roomba 960 for $400 at WalmartRemove non-product link and Best BuyRemove non-product link.

Here are some other great robot vacuum deals:

Amazon

Walmart

Best Buy

Want to learn more about robot vacuums? Check our guide to Best Robot Vacuums of 2019. Happy cleaning! Or rather, happy chilaxing, because the robot will do all the work.