Black Friday's best robot vacuum deals from iRobot, Ecovacs, Roborock

Frankly, I wouldn't buy an expensive item like a robot vacuum at any time other than Black Friday—or maybe during Prime Day if you're a committed Amazon customer. These are high-margin smart home appliances, but the margins drop nicely during these "shopping holidays." Now, topping the list is the iRobot Roomba 960 at Amazon for $400. This is a steep discount from a $650 list price, and the lowest price we've seen.
The 960 is our pick for Best All-Around Robot Vacuum, and we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, and our Editors' Choice award. You can also find the Roomba 960 for $400 at WalmartRemove non-product link and Best BuyRemove non-product link.
Here are some other great robot vacuum deals:
Amazon
- $150 - Ecovacs Deebot N79S (17% off)
- $200 - Roborock E2 Robot Vacuum (33% off)
- $399 - iRobot Braava M6 Robot Mop (20% —and please note, it's a robot mop!)
Walmart
- $197 - iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum (40% off)
Best Buy
- $150 - ECOVACS Deebot N79SE Robot Vacuum (17% off)
- $200 - iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum (33% off)
- $280 - iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum with Dual Mode (44% off)
Want to learn more about robot vacuums? Check our guide to Best Robot Vacuums of 2019. Happy cleaning! Or rather, happy chilaxing, because the robot will do all the work.