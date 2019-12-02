Cyber Monday 2019: The best tech deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, and more

Cyber Monday may have started as the online counterpart of Black Friday, but in recent years, it's become a continuation of the discount bonanza. And 2019 is no different.

The bleed between the two shopping periods has only increased, bringing with it the happy circumstance of true Black Friday deals that last longer. You still won't find nearly as many items on sale during Cyber Monday, but now the best discounts generally match the weekend's prices while mixing in a handful of solid new bargains. So if you missed a deal or were still waiting on a price cut for your wishlist items, you might still luck out.

Note: These prices are the best we’ve seen based on the information available to us. However, stores often price-match one another and sometimes even start undercutting each other, so if a deal you like is at a physical store you can’t get to easily, it’s worth checking other stores to see if they have price-matched. (Or actually do have a price-matching policy.)

The best Cyber Monday 2019 tech deals

Our list of deals is organized by store, so you can easily see what’s available to you if you have a preferred place to shop. In each section, we’ve cherry-picked the best bargains for that retailer—so while the price meets our criteria for a very good price (near, at, or below the historical all-time low), the competition may undercut it by a few dollars.

Still, everything we've picked are items that we've rated highly or that have tremendous popularity and are near or below the historical all-time low price. So you can rest assured that we've done your research for you and you're getting a good price.

Keep an eye on this page, as it'll get updates throughout Monday! Deals new for Cyber Monday are noted as "(CM deal)."

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals

Apple / IDG Hot deals exist for iPads and Apple Watches this Cyber Monday.

Check out the best deals on Apple products in the Macworld staff's comprehensive breakdown. A select few are extra hot, with some are already selling out.

(Spoiler: None of the top sales are through Apple's stores.)

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon / IDG Amazon ruthlessly marches on with price cuts on all of its products, including Ring devices.

Have a look at our breakout of the best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals for all the top discounts! The overwhelming majority are Black Friday sale items carried over, with some new deals mixed in (and some price cuts, like on the ultra-popular Razer DeathAdder Elite.)

Best Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy

Best Buy / IDG Best Buy's unique deals for Cyber Monday include a price cut on uber-favorite Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse and a nice cut on the Intel Core i5-9400.

Audio

Earbuds & True Wireless Earbuds

Headphones

Portable Bluetooth speakers

Receivers

Speakers

Desktop PC

$600 - CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop

(Ryzen 5 3600 8GB RAM, RX 580, 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD)

Digital cameras

DNA Testing

External Hard Drives & SSDs

Hard disk drive

SSD

Fitness trackers and smartwatches

Fitness trackers

Smartwatches

Gaming Accessories

Cases

Controllers

Mice

Gaming consoles

Game streaming gear

Home Theater

Soundbars

Streaming devices

Laptops

Non-gaming

Gaming

PC Accessories

Mice

Keyboards

Webcams

PC Components

CPU

GPUs

$160 - XFX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS Black Edition 8GB

(Comes w/ 3-mo Xbox Game Pass & choice of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon)

Storage

PC Monitors

Routers and mesh routers

Smart home

Robot vacuums

Security cameras

Smart displays

Smart lighting

Smart thermostat

Smart plugs

Smart speakers

Video doorbells

Tablets & e-Readers

Tablets

e-Readers

TVs

Best B&H Cyber Monday deals

Gaming controllers

PC Components

CPU

Motherboards

Storage

PC Monitors

Phones

B&H's deals on unlocked Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones include 3 months of Mint Mobile's Unlimited Talk/Text and 12GB LTE data plan.

Smart home

Security Cameras

Smart light switch

Video Doorbells

Soundbars

Best Costco Cyber Monday deals

Audio

Headphones

Bluetooth speakers

External Hard Drive

Fitness trackers

Game consoles

Laptops

Monitor

Routers & mesh routers

Smart Home

Smart security cameras

Video doorbells

Best Dell Cyber Monday deals

Monitors

$100 - 24" Dell S2419HGF 1080p 144Hz TN 1ms (CM deal) Doorbuster deal: Starts 9am ET 12/2



PCs

Laptop

Networking

Mesh routers

$100 - Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System (1-pack) Doorbuster deal: Starts at 10am ET 12/2



Best Kohl's Cyber Monday deals

Kohl's deals are priced the same as other retailers, but with a special bonus: You earn store credit (which usually lasts about a week or so) that you can use toward future purchases. If you'll make use of that, this store can give you a lot of bang for your buck—as a department store, you can shop for a lot more than just gadgets and gear.

Audio

Electric toothbrushes

$16 - Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Toothbrush

(After 20% off using code GOSHOP20)

Fitness trackers

Best Micro Center Cyber Monday deals

As always, Micro Center's insane deals are in-store only. If you live near one, we envy you, you lucky duck.

Laptops