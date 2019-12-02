Cyber Monday 2019: The best tech deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, and more

Cyber Monday may have started as the online counterpart of Black Friday, but in recent years, it's become a continuation of the discount bonanza. And 2019 is no different.
The bleed between the two shopping periods has only increased, bringing with it the happy circumstance of true Black Friday deals that last longer. You still won't find nearly as many items on sale during Cyber Monday, but now the best discounts generally match the weekend's prices while mixing in a handful of solid new bargains. So if you missed a deal or were still waiting on a price cut for your wishlist items, you might still luck out.
Note: These prices are the best we’ve seen based on the information available to us. However, stores often price-match one another and sometimes even start undercutting each other, so if a deal you like is at a physical store you can’t get to easily, it’s worth checking other stores to see if they have price-matched. (Or actually do have a price-matching policy.)
The best Cyber Monday 2019 tech deals
Our list of deals is organized by store, so you can easily see what’s available to you if you have a preferred place to shop. In each section, we’ve cherry-picked the best bargains for that retailer—so while the price meets our criteria for a very good price (near, at, or below the historical all-time low), the competition may undercut it by a few dollars.
Still, everything we've picked are items that we've rated highly or that have tremendous popularity and are near or below the historical all-time low price. So you can rest assured that we've done your research for you and you're getting a good price.
Keep an eye on this page, as it'll get updates throughout Monday! Deals new for Cyber Monday are noted as "(CM deal)."
Best Apple Cyber Monday deals
Check out the best deals on Apple products in the Macworld staff's comprehensive breakdown. A select few are extra hot, with some are already selling out.
(Spoiler: None of the top sales are through Apple's stores.)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals
Have a look at our breakout of the best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals for all the top discounts! The overwhelming majority are Black Friday sale items carried over, with some new deals mixed in (and some price cuts, like on the ultra-popular Razer DeathAdder Elite.)
Best Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy
Audio
Earbuds & True Wireless Earbuds
- $25 - Skullcandy Method Wireless In-Ear Headphones
- $50 - Jaybird Tarah Wireless Earbuds
- $90 - Beats by Dre Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earbuds
- $30 - JLab Audio JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds
- $75 - JBL FREE True Wireless Earbuds, Gen 2
- $100 - Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
- $117 - Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds
- $140 - Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds
Headphones
- $90 - Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
- $200 - Beats by Dre Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $280 - Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Portable Bluetooth speakers
- $30 - JBL Clip 3
- $35 - Sony SRS-XB12
- $60 - JBL Flip 4
- $70 - Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 LE
- $100 - JBL Charge 4
- $120 - Bose SoundLink Revolve
Receivers
Speakers
Desktop PC
- $600 - CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop
(Ryzen 5 3600 8GB RAM, RX 580, 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD)
Digital cameras
- $1,000 - Sony Alpha a7 II w/ 28-70mm Lens
DNA Testing
External Hard Drives & SSDs
Hard disk drive
- $90 - WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive
- $120 - WD Easystore 8TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive
- $180 - WD Easystore 12TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive
SSD
Fitness trackers and smartwatches
Fitness trackers
- $50 - Fitbit Ace 2
- $50 - Garmin Vivofit Jr 2
- $70 - Fitbit Inspire HR
- $100 - Fitbit Charge 3
- $100 - Fitbit Versa Lite
- $120 - Fitbit Versa Special Edition
- $130 - Fitbit Versa 2 (CM deal)
Smartwatches
Gaming Accessories
Cases
Controllers
- $40 - Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller (assorted colors)
- $40 - Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (assorted colors)
Mice
- $25 - Razer DeathAdder Elite (as of 12/1)
- $35 - Logitech G502 Hero SE RGB Wired Optical Gaming Mouse
Gaming consoles
- $150 - Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free)
- $200 - Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle
- $200 - PlayStation 4 (Last of Us / God of War / Horizon Zero Dawn bundle)
- $300 - PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle)
- $350 - Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console Bundle
- $350 - Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Artic Blue Edition Console
Game streaming gear
- $100 - Elgato Stream Deck
Home Theater
Soundbars
- $100 - VIZIO SB3621N-E8M 2.1-channel soundbar system
- $140 - Polk Audio SIGNA S2 2.1-channel soundbar system
- $210 - Samsung HW-R650/ZA 3.1-channel soundbar system
- $250 - Vizio SB36312-G6 3.1.2-channel soundbar system
- $300 - Vizio SB36512-F6 5.1.2-channel soundbar system
- $700 - Sony HT-Z9F 3.1-channel soundbar system
Streaming devices
- $20 - Amazon Fire TV Stick
- $25 - Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
- $25 - Google Chromecast (latest model)
- $30 - Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player
- $50 - Google Chromecast Ultra 4K
Laptops
Non-gaming
- $449 - Google Pixel Slate 12.3, 64GB
- $599 - 12.3” Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touchscreen Laptop w/ Black Type Cover
(Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)
Gaming
- $580 - 15.6" ASUS Gaming Laptop Intel Core FX505GT-BI5N7
- $700 - 15.6"" Dell G3 Gaming Laptop
(Core i5-9300H, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Win 10 Home)
PC Accessories
Mice
Keyboards
- $18 - Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard
- $20 - Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multidevice Keyboard
- $45 - Logitech K780 Wireless Keyboard
Webcams
- $50 - Logitech C920 Pro Webcam
PC Components
CPU
- $130 - Intel Core i5-9400 (CM deal)
GPUs
- $160 - XFX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS Black Edition 8GB
(Comes w/ 3-mo Xbox Game Pass & choice of Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon)
Storage
PC Monitors
- $230 - 28” Samsung UE590 4K 60Hz TN 1ms FreeSync
- $330 - 25" Alienware AW2518H 1080p 240Hz TN 1ms G-Sync
Routers and mesh routers
- $100 - Linksys AC1900 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 Router EA7450
- $200 - Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-pack), White
- $280 - Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System (3 Pack)
- $349 - eero Pro Mesh WiFi System (3 eeros), 2nd gen
Smart home
Robot vacuums
- $150 - ECOVACS Deebot N79SE Robot Vacuum
- $200 - iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum
- $400 - iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum
Security cameras
- $150 - SimpliSafe Protect Home Security System, White
- $400 - Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Wireless 1080p Security Camera System, White
Smart displays
- $50 - Amazon Echo Show 5
- $80 - Amazon Echo Show 8
Smart lighting
Smart thermostat
Smart plugs
Smart speakers
- $20 - Google Home Mini (1st Generation)
- $23 - Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
- $60 - Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)
- $80 - Google Nest Hub
Video doorbells
- $130 - Ring Video Doorbell 2
- $140 - Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5
Tablets & e-Readers
Tablets
- $30 - Amazon Fire 7 2019 16GB
- $50 - Amazon Fire HD 8 8 Tablet 16GB (2018)
- $100 - Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019), 32GB
- $140 - Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019), 64GB
- $150 - Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition (2019), 32GB
- $550 - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5” tablet, 128GB
- $630 - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5” tablet, 256GB
e-Readers
- $60 - Amazon Kindle 6 4GB
- $85 - Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB
TVs
- $80 - 32” Hisense H5500 Series 720p Smart HDTV 32H5590F
- $130 - 40” Insignia 1080p NS-40D420NA20
- $330 - 55" TCL 5 Series 4K HDR Roku TV
- $500 - 55" Sony X800G series 4K TV
- $550 - Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD TV with HDR (Best Buy, $350 off)
- $1,500 - 75" Vizio P-series Quantum 4K TV
- $1,600 - 82” LG UM8070PUA Series 4K TV w/ HDR 82UM8070PUA
- $1,800 - 65” LG OLED B9 Series 4K TV with HDR OLED65B9PUA
Best B&H Cyber Monday deals
Gaming controllers
PC Components
CPU
- $120 - AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- $160 - AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- $186 - AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- $310 - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- $330 - AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
Motherboards
- $70 - MSI B450-A PRO AM4 ATX
(After filing $10 mail-in rebate)
Storage
- $18 - PNY 120GB CS900 SATA SSD
- $22 - Crucial 120GB BX500 SATA SSD
- $27 - PNY 240GB CS900 SATA SSD
- $28 - Kingston 240GB A400 SATA SSD
- $58 - Samsung 500GB 860 EVO SATA SSD
- $88 - Samsung 1TB 860 QVO SATA SSD
- $110 - Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SATA SSD
- $85 - Intel 1TB 660P M.2 2280 NVMe SSD
- $96 - Crucial 1TB P1 M.2 2280 NVMeSSD
- $150 - Samsung 1TB 970 EVO M.2 2280 NVMe SSD
PC Monitors
- $230 - 27" Dell UltraSharp U2717D 1440p 60Hz IPS (CM deal)
Phones
B&H's deals on unlocked Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones include 3 months of Mint Mobile's Unlimited Talk/Text and 12GB LTE data plan.
- $299 - Google Pixel 3a, Unlocked
- $379 - Google Pixel 3a XL, Unlocked
Smart home
Security Cameras
Smart light switch
Video Doorbells
- $129 - Ring Video Doorbell 2
- $150 - Ring Peephole Cam
Soundbars
- $150 - VIZIO SmartCast 36" 5.1-Channel Soundbar System
- $300 - VIZIO 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar w/ 6" Wireless Subwoofer
Best Costco Cyber Monday deals
Audio
Headphones
- $100 - Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless Headphones
- $250 - Bose QC35 Series I Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Bluetooth speakers
External Hard Drive
Fitness trackers
Game consoles
Laptops
- $600 - 15.6" HP Pavilion Touchscreen Laptop
(Core i7-1065G7, 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 1080p)
- $650 - 14" Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
(Core i5-10210U, GeForce MX230, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p)
- $780 - 15" Lenovo Flex 15 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
(Core i7-10510U, GeForce MX230, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p)
- $1,100 - 17" LG Gram Laptop
(Core i7-8565U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1660p)
- $1,300 - 13.4" Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
(Core i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1200p)
- $1,800 - Dell XPS 15 Touchscreen Laptop
(Core i7-9750H, GTX 1650, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 4K)
Monitor
- $250 - 32" LG 32GK850F-B 1440p HDR 144Hz VA 5ms FreeSync (CM deal)
Routers & mesh routers
- $130 - Netgear Nighthawk X6S AC3600 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router
- $300 - Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-pack)
Smart Home
Smart security cameras
- $219 - Ring Stick Up Cam Battery (3-pack) (CM deal)
- $280 - Arlo Pro 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wireless HD 3-Camera Security System
Video doorbells
- $130 - Ring Video Doorbell 2 with 12-mo Ring Protect Plus
- $140 - Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell with 6-mo Nest Aware (CM deal)
Best Dell Cyber Monday deals
Monitors
- $100 - 24" Dell S2419HGF 1080p 144Hz TN 1ms (CM deal)
- Doorbuster deal: Starts 9am ET 12/2
PCs
Laptop
- $550 - 15.6" New Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 (CM deal)
(Core i5-10210U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
- Doorbuster deal: Starts at 5pm ET 12/2
- Doorbuster deal: Starts at 5pm ET 12/2
- $700 - 15.6" Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop (CM deal)
(Core i5-9300H, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)
- Includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass
- Includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass
- $800 - 15.6" New XPS 15 Laptop (CM deal)
(Core i5-9300H, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
- Doorbuster deal: Starts at 4pm ET 12/2
- Doorbuster deal: Starts at 4pm ET 12/2
- $1400 - 15.6" Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop (CM deal)
(Core i7-9750H, RTX 2060, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD)
- Doorbuster deal: Starts at 8am ET 12/2
Networking
Mesh routers
- $100 - Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System (1-pack)
- Doorbuster deal: Starts at 10am ET 12/2
Best Kohl's Cyber Monday deals
Kohl's deals are priced the same as other retailers, but with a special bonus: You earn store credit (which usually lasts about a week or so) that you can use toward future purchases. If you'll make use of that, this store can give you a lot of bang for your buck—as a department store, you can shop for a lot more than just gadgets and gear.
Audio
- $80 - BeatsX Wireless Earphones + $15 Kohls cash
- $100 - JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker + $30 Kohls cash
- $280 - Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones +$75 Kohls cash
Electric toothbrushes
- $16 - Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Toothbrush
(After 20% off using code GOSHOP20)
Fitness trackers
- $50 - Fitbit Ace 2 activity tracker for kids + $15 Kohls cash
- $50 - Fitbit Inspire Fitness tracker + $15 Kohls cash
- $70 - Fitbit Inspire HR + $15 Kohls cash
- $100 - Fitbit Charge 3 + $30 Kohls cash
- $100 - Fitbit Versa Lite + $30 Kohls cash
Best Micro Center Cyber Monday deals
As always, Micro Center's insane deals are in-store only. If you live near one, we envy you, you lucky duck.