Snag a solid Chromebook for under $200 in Amazon's 24-hour blowout

Cyber Monday 2019 is the day to pick-up a Chromebook. If you’ve been thinking about getting one of these Googlelicious laptops, do it now. Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on ChromebooksRemove non-product link, with quite a few priced below $200. The sale prices end just before midnight Pacific time on Monday. Here are three picks we really like from the sale.

Let’s start off with a slightly pricier model that’s worth the small premium though. The Acer Chromebook 15 is $240, the all-time low for this fully loaded Chromebook, and nearly $100 off its most recent price. This notebook comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and an Intel Celeron N3350 processor. This laptop should have no trouble running the Google Play store as well as Android desktop apps if you need them.

Second, we’ve got the Samsung Chromebook 3 for $177—another all-time low price that’s close to $50 off its more recent pricing. This laptop has an 11.6-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution, 4GB of RAM, an Intel Celeron N3060 processor, and 64GB of onboard storage.

Finally, check out the 14-inch HP Chromebook in white for $180, down from $230. This laptop has an AMD A4-9120 processor, a 14-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. It’s a humble configuration, but since Chromebooks basically exist as a vessel for Google’s Chrome browser, you don’t need a lot—especially at this price.

[Today’s deal: Amazon’s Cyber Monday Chromebook sale.Remove non-product link]