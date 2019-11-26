The Full Nerd ep. 116: AMD vs. Intel behemoth CPU battle, GTX 1650 Super review, Black Friday deals

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray tackle the battle of AMD and Intel’s biggest behemoths: 32-core Threadripper 3970X versus the 18-core Core i9-10980XE. Spoiler alert: It’s a bloodbath. The gang also spends time talking about AMD’s newfound desktop dominance.

While those gargantuan processors start around $1,000, we then shift to more affordable hardware, as Brad reviews the GeForce GTX 1650 Super. It had a weird launch, but in the end, Nvidia’s new GPU is the best budget graphics card you can buy for 1080p gaming. Finally, we wrap things up with Alaina dishing out insightful tips and fielding Q&As about Black Friday PC deals (which are already in full swing).

You can witness it all in the video embedded above.

