The Full Nerd ep. 116: AMD vs. Intel behemoth CPU battle, GTX 1650 Super review, Black Friday deals

New victors are crowned.

Threadripper 3970X vs Core i9-10980XE, GTX 1650 Super review, Black Friday | The Full Nerd ep. 116
Threadripper 3970X vs Core i9-10980XE, GTX 1650 Super review, Black Friday | The Full Nerd ep. 116
Today's show is going to be a big one! First Gordon will go deep into his Threadripper 3970X and Core i9-10980XE reviews, then he'll dig into the news of a 64-core Threadripper. After that, Brad reviews the GeForce GTX 1650 Super and Alaina provides...

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray tackle the battle of AMD and Intel’s biggest behemoths: 32-core Threadripper 3970X versus the 18-core Core i9-10980XE. Spoiler alert: It’s a bloodbath. The gang also spends time talking about AMD’s newfound desktop dominance.

While those gargantuan processors start around $1,000, we then shift to more affordable hardware, as Brad reviews the GeForce GTX 1650 Super. It had a weird launch, but in the end, Nvidia’s new GPU is the best budget graphics card you can buy for 1080p gaming. Finally, we wrap things up with Alaina dishing out insightful tips and fielding Q&As about Black Friday PC deals (which are already in full swing).

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 116 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

