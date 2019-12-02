Cyber Monday Sale: Get this $70 camera-equipped drone for just $50

Small drones, while fun to fly, usually lack some of the better features that you’d find on larger models. But that’s not the case with the Force Flyers Card Drone. This one, which comes equipped with a hi-res camera, is ultra-portable — plus, it’s marked down to just $39.99 for Cyber Monday when you use code CMSAVE20.

If you’ve been looking for a drone that’ll satisfy all your needs, then the Force Flyers Card Drone may be just the ticket. It’s small and lightweight so you can carry it around pretty easily. In fact, it even folds up, so you can slip it into your back pocket when it’s not in use. It also features a hi-res camera, which isn’t common with drones of this size, so you can record events from a bird’s eye view.

Just pair it to your phone via a Wi-Fi connection and view your footage as it happens. The drone offers a range of modes, so you can set it to take a selfie or use visual identification to have it follow any person or thing. Plus, it’s beyond easy to fly, and the whole thing can recharge is as little as 60 minutes, so you’ll spend less time powering and more time flying.

The camera-equipped Force Flyers Card Drone might be, pound for pound, the best you can purchase today in this price range. And, since it’s been discounted to just $39.99 from its MSRP of $69.99 (with code CMSAVE20), now is the perfect time to get it.

