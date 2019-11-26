Best Black Friday Drone Deals: DJI, Mavic and other big brands

Black Friday 2019: Best Drone Deals of this year

dealpoThe Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving, or more commonly known as Black Friday and Cyber Monday respectively, are the two hottest sales of the year - right on time for the approaching Christmas season. This year, you can catch the best Black Friday drone deals and Cyber Monday drone sales starting from November 29, 2019 until December 6, 2019.

Will drones be on sale for Black Friday?

The two shopping holidays offer so many choices at such low prices, and drones are one of the items that will receive markdowns. If you are looking to buy drones for a much cheaper price, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect times to get them.

We did our research and we found the best Black Friday drone sales available this year. Here are some drones you can check out online from DJI, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Abt Electronics, and Gearbest:

DJI Drones this Black Friday

For easy-to-use and high-quality drones, DJI is one of the brands you should go to especially now that this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up. DJI Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start from November 24th midnight until December 5th at 5:59 AM (EST). Don't know which drone to go for?

Here are some DJI drones you can save during this sale season:

DJI Mavic Air

According to DJI, the Mavic Air was built to go wherever your adventures take you. Considered as the best of the Mavic series, this foldable drone is for any exploration you can think of. Aside from being portable and foldable, DJI Mavic Air has a 21-minute maximum flight time. It also has 3-Directional Environment Sensing and Smart Capture. The amazing specs don't end there because this drone also has 3-Axis Gimbal, 4K Camera, and 32 MP Sphere Panoramas. This is one of the best that DJI has to offer so don't forget to check this out this upcoming Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Most items will be 40% off at DJI, so make sure you keep your eye out on this drone. If you are an early shopper, you can catch some pre-Black Friday deals here.

DJI Mavic Pro

For those who want an extended flight time with their drones, the DJI Mavic Pro Platinum is the perfect drone. Despite its sleek and compact body, this drone is still powerful. It has a 30-minute flight time, which is higher than most drones out there. It has a 60% noise power reduction aside from its enhanced endurance. The DJI Mavic Pro also has a 4k camera and 3-axis gimbal.

To those who want to purchase the latest version, the Mavic 2 Pro, you can get yours for only $1,379. This is a bargain compared to its original price of $1,729.

DJI Mavic Pro Platinum

Also available at Best Buy is DJI's iconic Mavic Pro Platinum with a 30-minute flight time and 60% noise power reduction aside from its enhanced endurance. The DJI MAvic Pro also has a 4k camera and 3-axis gimbal. You can fly this drone by phone instead of a controller and it supports 4K video at 30fps. Control the drone from up to 22966 feet away and still, the Mavic Pro Platinum will be fine.

The original price of this is $999.99 at Best Buy. You can get yours for only $55.56 per month with 18-month financing. To save, you can check out the latest Best Buy coupons and offers at PCWorld.

Tip: If you purchase this at Best Buy, you can also get a 2-year accidental Geek Squad Protection for only $349.99.

DJI Mavic Mini

DJI Mavic Mini is the perfect companion for those who don't want big and bulky drones. Compact yet powerful, the DJI Mavic Mini will capture the moments you want to preserve. The DJI Mavic Mini comes with a DJI Fly App, which will make flying easier. This drone is ultralight at 249 g and has a 30-minute maximum flight time so you do not have to worry about it draining its battery right away despite its small size. It can reach up to 4 km for HD Video Transmission, and it has a Vision Sensor and a GPS Precise Hover. The best thing about this is that it simplified its way to record and edit shots.

Many drone models will be discounted at up to 40% off at DJI, so make sure you keep your eye out on this drone.

DJI Tello

The DJI Tello is a compact quadcopter with HD camera, perfect for those just starting with drones as the Tello can be bought at a cheap price. This drone has a 13-minute flight time and a built-in camera that takes 5-megapixel stills and shoots 720p video. This drone comes with the following upon its purchase: mini-drone, rechargeable battery, 8 Propellers, 4 propeller guards, propeller removal tool, and a quick start guide.

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom Quadcopter

Since DJI is a brand known for its drones, Crutchfield won't miss out on this. DJI Mavic 2 Zoom Quadcopter is portable and foldable, so you can create wherever you go. Considered as the brand's consumer drone for pros and enthusiasts alike, this drone boasts ultimate flexibility, OcuSync 2.0 Digital Video Transmission System, Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing, and 3-Axis Gimbal. It also has a better imaging system with a 24-48m optical Zoom Camera.

Tip: You can also lease this drone for $66.00 per week through Abt Electronics with FlexShopper.

Parrot Black Friday Deals

Parrot ANAFI Work

The Parrot ANAFI Work is an aerial drone with a 4K camera, flight batteries, charger, controller, and a case. This specific drone is designed for contractors, real estate agents, and building inspectors so they can visualize their products in the middle of construction. It boasts precise piloting and a valuable software subscription. A drone that can fly up to 25 minutes per battery, this is for those who need to use drones for long periods of time. Foldable and lightweight, you can easily carry this drone around with you.

Best Buy: Drones this Black Friday

Despite its already great deal all-year-round, Best Buy has more in store for its shoppers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. To prepare its buyers, Best Buy already advertised on their site to ready November 29 for Black Friday 2019.

Best Buy offers different brands for drones and here are some you should check out:

Autel Robotics - EVO 4K Drone

Autel Robotics - EVO 4K Drone with Controller has an intelligent flight system that takes into account long-range decisions to plan paths whenever there are obstacles. The view from up there can also be transmitted to your device in real-time, so you'll be able to see what your drone sees right away.

Aside from these, this drone also has two ultrasonic sensors, a built-in camera on a 3-axis robust stabilized gimbal, and an intuitive remote controller with a 3.3" OLED display. Included in the purchase of this drone are the following: 32GB U3 micro-SD card, the Autel Robotics EVO 4K Drone with Controller set, battery charger, owner's manual, propellers, rechargeable 4300 mAh lithium-polymer battery, and a remote controller.

Tip: If you purchase this at Best Buy, you can also get a 2-year accidental Geek Squad Protection for only $399.99.

The Yuneec - Typhoon H Hexacopter

The Yuneec - Typhoon H Hexacopter has a gimbal camera mount that rotates up to 360 degrees, making sure to capture every angle up in the air. This drone's six rotors plus its carbon fiber build makes sure that its flight is smooth.

You don't have to worry about this drone falling to the ground because it has a failsafe system. This Typhoon H Hexacopter has the following features:

4K camera, a powerful transmitter, an all-in-one controller, a controller display, different flight modes, and a six rotor safety.

Tip: If you purchase this at Best Buy, you can also get a 2-year accidental Geek Squad Protection for only $349.99.

Drone deals at Crutchfield

Crutchfield offers free shipping with delivery in two days or less, but aside from this, one can wait and see their numerous deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. Shop at Crutchfield to buy their products at a cheaper price. One such example is their collection of drones.

PowerVision PowerDolphin Explorer

A different drone for those who like to go underwater, the PowerVision PowerDolphin Explorer is a remotely operated water drone. A drone with a 4K camera and a remote control - this particular one can be used to shoot 4K footage above and below the waterline. This drone offers different photography modes and has a battery that can last up to two hours. It has a 132° viewing angle and a dual-joint camera that tilts 220° horizontally.

Tip: You can also get the “Open Box” or the “Outlet” option for only $842.05 or 3 payments of $284.68.

Abt Electronics

Ryze Tech Tello White Quadcopter

Want to try shooting flying stunts? Ryze Tech Tello White Quadcopter is the drone for you. With up to 13 minute flight time and a 720p HD Live View, it is worth it for its already low price. Other specs include a 100m Image Transmission Distance, a Smart Switch 2 Antennas, Electronic Image Stabilization, Intel Processor, 5MP (2592x1936) Photos, Auto Takeoff, and more. You can perform tricks with this drone with just a tap on the screen.

Tip: You can also lease this drone for $5.00 per week through Abt Electronics with FlexShopper.

PowerVision PowerRay Wizard Underwater Drone

Another underwater drone is the PowerVision PowerRay Wizard Underwater Drone. With a 4K UHD Camera and 1080p real-time streaming, this is perfect for fishing trips if you want to submerge and fully experience what's underneath the water. This drone can operate at a temperature of 32°~104°F (0°~40°C) and can go as deep as 30m. Some of its features are the PowerSeeker FishFinder, PowerRay 3D Display, 12 Megapixels, Burst Mode Photo Shooting at 5fps, and 64GB Storage.

Tip: You can also lease this drone for $65.00 per week through Abt Electronics with FlexShopper.

Gearbest drones

Gearbest's tagline is quality, affordable, and fun, so of course, this is one of the sites you should shop at during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. Despite its numerous categories, one can find the drones of your dreams in the electronics section. Especially now that Thanksgiving sales are near, look for these drones when deciding on what to buy.

VISUO's XS809

For a professional aerial photography machine, VISUO's XS809 is the drone for you. Mini and foldable, this one is convenient to bring around to your trips or outdoor shoots. Its altitude hold positioning system provides good stability and this one is easy to use because it has on key takeoff, landing, and key return. It also has three speed levels for those who want to see what they look like fast or slow. Some of its features are the camera, radio control, Wi-Fi APP control, and Wi-Fi FPV.

The original price of VISUO's XS809 is $60.17. For only a few days, you can get yours for 12% off. That's right - you can get yours for only $52.99 at GearBest. Prices are subject to change without prior notice, so you have to get ready to grab the deal fast when you are shopping at GearBest.

Xiaomi FIMI A3 5.8G

The Xiaomi FIMI A3 5.8G is a high-performance drone that has HD 1080P camera powered by Ambarella ISP processor and a high-quality CMOS sensor. This drone has a battery or flight time of 25 minutes, so you can fly this one for a long time without worrying it might die on you. Other features include a 1km remote control distance and 1km range 5.8G real-time transmission system, GPS, brushless motor, DIY port, and a remote controller with an LCD display screen.