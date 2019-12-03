Cyber Monday: Save an extra 60% off these e-training bundles

Personal growth is always in style, which is why we’re happy to offer a wide assortment of e-training bundles. We have packages that can teach you how to use Excel, how to code, or even become a master game developer. And, since each is discounted by an extra 60 percent this Cyber Monday when you enter the code CMSAVE60, now’s the perfect time to enroll.

The School of Graphic Design Mastery Bundle

Got a creative side? Then consider becoming a graphic designer with this low cost and convenient package. Students will receive an introduction to the basics of the craft, the theory behind graphic design, and learn how to use popular software titles from Adobe.

Valued at: $1400.00

Sale Price: $39.00

Cyber Monday Price: $15.60 with code CMSAVE60

The School of Graphic Design Mastery Bundle - $15.60 with code



See Deal

The Complete Microsoft Excel 2019 MOS Certification Exam Training Bundle

Microsoft Excel remains one of the most popular software titles used in business. Basically, if you want to get a job in practically any industry, then you’ll need to know it front and backwards. But fear not. You can get the training you’ll need — and even earn a valuable certification — with this three course bundle, which is absolutely perfect for beginners.

Valued at: $1497.00

Sale Price: $25.00

Cyber Monday Price: $10.00 with code CMSAVE60

The Complete Microsoft Excel 2019 MOS Certification Exam Training Bundle - $10 with code



See Deal

StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access

Regardless of your technical aspirations, StackSkills Unlimited can help prepare you for success. They offer students lifetime access to over 1000 individual courses that’ll teach them employable skills, such as how to code, mobile app development, blockchain theory, and more.

Valued at: $1495.00

Sale Price: $59.00

Cyber Monday Price: $23.60 with code CMSAVE60

StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access - $23.60 with code



See Deal

The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle

The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle offers access to twelve courses that’ll introduce you to today’s most in-demand programming languages. Students will receive a beginner-friendly introduction to web development skills, languages used in database manipulation, plus common platforms like Python and Java.

Valued at: $2700.00

Sale Price: $45.00

Cyber Monday Price: $18.00 with code CMSAVE60

The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle - $18 with code



See Deal

The Complete 2020 Google SEO and Growth Hacking Bundle

The seven courses included in this package will help you increase traffic to your website. Students will learn the fundamentals of SEO so their sites will rank higher on Google, they’ll find out how to engage customers via social media, and discover marketing tools that’ll propel growth.

Valued at: $1400.00

Sale Price: $25.00

Cyber Monday Price: $10.00 with code CMSAVE60

The Complete 2020 Google SEO & Growth Hacking Bundle - $10 with code



See Deal

The A to Z Cyber Security and IT Certification Training Bundle

This bundle is ideal for anyone interested in stopping cyber crime. It includes 12 courses that’ll introduce students to ethical hacking methods, show them how to test a network for weaknesses, and identify problems to prevent exploitation. It’s fast, flexible, and you can even use the training to earn valuable certifications that could help you land a job.

Valued at: $1437.68

Sale Price: $39.00

Cyber Monday Price: $15.60 with code CMSAVE60

The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle - $15.60 with code



See Deal

School of Game Design: Lifetime Membership

If the prospect of working as a pro game designer piques your interest even just a little bit, then you might find the School of Game Design very compelling. They provide students with an accessible method of training that allows virtually anyone to become a game designer. And, because their services are offered entirely via the web, students are not expected to put their lives on hold. They’re free to learn at their convenience and go at their own pace.

Valued at: $5990.00

Sale price: $59.00

Cyber Monday Price: $23.60 with code CMSAVE60

School of Game Design: Lifetime Membership - $23.60 with code



See Deal

Comprehensive Six Sigma Certification Collection

This package includes ten courses that can turn virtually anyone, regardless of experience, into a skilled project manager. Students will become acquainted with the Six Sigma methodology, learn how to apply it in a business scenario, and even be introduced to corporate savvy tools such as Minitab.

Valued at: $1649.91

Sale Price: $45.00

Cyber Monday Price: $18 with code CMSAVE60

Comprehensive Six Sigma Certification Collection - $18 with code



See Deal

The Complete Microsoft and Oracle SQL Certification Bundle

With this package, students will receive lifetime access to eleven courses that are on the cutting edge of today’s database technology. They’ll prepare you to become a certified SQL developer as you get acquainted with technologies such as Microsoft SQL Server 2012, Microsoft SQL Server 2016, and Oracle Database 12c.

Valued at: $3289.00

Sale Price: $39.00

Cyber Monday Price: $15.60 with code CMSAVE60

The Complete Microsoft & Oracle SQL Certification Bundle - $15.60 with code



See Deal

The AWS Certification Training Master Class Bundle

This bundle includes nine courses that can turn virtually anyone into a cloud computing pro. Students will be introduced to the basics, learn how AWS and the cloud can apply to business, and earn valuable certifications that’ll help them land a job. It’s perfect for beginners, but even seasoned professionals can enroll to keep their training on the cutting edge.

Valued at: $1447.00

Sale Price: $59.00

Cyber Monday Price: $23.60 with code CMSAVE60

The AWS Certification Training Master Class Bundle - $23.60 with code



See Deal

Don't wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

Prices subject to change.