Save up to 50% on DNA testing kits from 23andMe and AncestryDNA

If you’ve been tempted to learn more about your heritage and your health by taking a home DNA testing kit, now is the time to make your move. Two of our favorite products are on sale for Black Friday. The biggest savings comes from 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry kit, which is just $99 on Amazon, a whopping 50 percent off. In our review of the Health + Ancestry kit, we found it to be the gold standard for DNA kits—comprehensive, easy to understand, and just plain fascinating. 23andMe’s Ancestry kit (sans health info) is also on sale for $80 on Amazon, which is 20 percent off.

But, if you’re going to go that route, you might as well get the ancestry kit from AncestryDNA, another one of our favorites. It’s on sale for $60 through Ancestry.com, which is 40 percent off its usual price. (See our review of AncestryDNA.)