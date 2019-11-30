The Raspberry Pi 4's 4GB version gets its first real discount in Adafruit's sitewide sale

The four-day Black Friday-Cyber Monday extravaganza is filled with deep discounts on everything from iPads to laptops, but if you’re a do-it-yourselfer, we’ve got a great deal for you: Adafruit is offering 15 percent off everything it sells using the code ADATHANKS, and you can rack up serious savings. Our top pick is the newest Raspberry Pi 4 Model B for $46.75Remove non-product link. While that’s only $8.25 off the $55 retail price, it’s one of the only Raspberry Pi price cuts we’ve ever seen.

This model has 4GB of RAM, which is a massive increase over the 1GB of RAM in the Raspberry Pi 3. Otherwise it comes with a Broadcom BCM2711 64-bit system-on-chip with four ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores clocked at 1.5GHz, Gigabit ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a pair of USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, and two micro-HDMI ports.

You can also pick up an Official Raspberry Pi Power Supply 5.1V 3A with USB C for just $6.76 and lots of other components.

