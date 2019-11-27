This DIY building block drone is on sale at Black Friday pricing right now

The perfect gift — the one that everyone is sure to love — is often elusive. Without a doubt, it must be fun. It should be creative too. And, if it offers a healthy dose of learning, so much the better. And that’s what makes the Space Fighter Building Block Drone such a great gift idea, especially considering you can get it for just $33.99 with code BFSAVE15.

The Space Fighter Building Block Drone from Force Flyers is creative, educational, and just plain fun. It’s a do-it-yourself drone kit that lets you design and build your own quad-copter using nothing more than building blocks. Just imagine your creation, build it using the included blocks, and take to the skies. It’s certainly fun but it’s also a great way to learn about aerodynamics, weight distribution, and more.

And you'll never find a better time to get one. That’s because, when you enter the code BFSAVE15, you’ll be able to purchase one for just $33.99. That’s a savings of $26 off the regular MSRP of $59.99. There are four different versions available as well, so choose the one you want and be the hero of the season.