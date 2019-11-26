Best Investment & Money Transfer Apps - Black Friday 2019

Best Investment and Money Transfer Apps

Black Friday is that time of the year where we are all looking for discounts and other tempting deals on products and services that we use. You can use this holiday to save while shopping, but also to take advantage of some money and finance offers to improve your wealth management. If you would like to dedicate more attention to your personal finances, start with these fantastic offers!

Money Transfer App

MoneyGram

MoneyGram doesn’t require a special introduction as it is one of the most famous worldwide money transfer systems. Whether you want to send funds in person or online, you can do it effortlessly via this platform. You can even download the app to send money via your mobile phone.

The platform designed a special offer for regular senders with its Plus Rewards system. Apart from a welcome gift, you can also expect ongoing rewards. You can also check our MoneyGram’s promo code page on our website and find a coupon that suits you.

The offers include 20% off the second transfer fee and 40% off after every fifth transfer fee. The company likes to welcome the holidays with special deals, so make sure to keep an eye for other offers that may appear around Black Friday.

Investment Apps

The Motley Fool

You don’t need a special offer to learn more about investing and retirement savings at Motley Fool. The website is rich with amazing articles that explain all details on how to invest or start a retirement plan.

While knowledge is free, you want to find the right company to work with when investing or taking care of your personal finances. Motley Fool rests on the idea to make you financially independent, and improve your wealth management.

The company has deals that allow you to invest in stocks or start retirement plans at affordable rates. A part of improving your financial life can be utilizing a discount code. You can find these at our list of Motley Fool discount codes.

Personal Capital

Once you save money by utilizing a coupon code you find at PCWorld; you can consider investing that sum to boost your wealth. However, to discover the best investment opportunity or learn how to invest in retirement savings, you need to have a reliable financial advisor on your side.

Personal Capital starts by allowing you to calculate your current net worth. You don’t need a coupon for this tool, and it is an excellent utility to identify your starting point. From there, you can download a free app for Android and iOS and manage your financial life.

Whether it is Black Friday or not, you can find some interesting deals in our Personal Capital offers. Financial advisors are experts with experience capable of providing advice to increase your net worth efficiently.

If you found a sale for your desired service, make sure to act immediately! Many of these coupons are time-sensitive, which means you need to work quickly, or the deal may expire. It is all about making wise moves, and shopping on Black Friday is one of the smartest deals you can make!