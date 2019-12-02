ViewSonic's 144Hz FreeSync monitor is a preposterous $117, today only

Faster monitors are always better. Gamers yearn for the responsiveness provided by higher frame rates, and displays that refresh quickly feel more fluid even when you’re mousing around the desktop. Moving beyond the traditional 60Hz usually requires paying a price premium, but not today. As part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday blowout, you can grab an ultra-fast 144Hz ViewSonic VX2458-MHD for just $117, far below its usual $180 price and well under even the $140 it bottomed out at just once previously, during Amazon Prime Day.

That’s all you need to know. It’s a bonkers price for a 144Hz panel.

But if you want more details, the 24-inch, 1920x1080 resolution display consists of fast-moving pixels with a 1ms response time, and ViewSonic packed them with technology that eliminates flickering and filters blue light. Gamers will especially love this display, since the blistering 144Hz speed comes paired with AMD FreeSync technology, which synchronizes the refresh rate of your monitor and graphics card to get rid of tearing and stuttering for buttery-smooth gameplay.

Seriously: Adaptive sync is a literal game changer. Once you use it you won’t want to go back, and this monitor’s capabilities should work with Radeon graphics cards out of the box, and Nvidia’s GeForce GPUs with a little Control Panel tinkering. Our guide to the best graphics cards for PC gaming can help you select one if you’re interested.

This is an absolutely killer deal for an ultra-fast monitor, but it’s not your only option. If you’re willing to spend a little more for increased size and pixel count, as well as an upgrade from a TN display to a more color-accurate IPS panel, check out the ViewSonic VX3276-2K-MHD on sale for $196. This 32-inch, 1440p, 144Hz panel normally sells for $280, so it’s a steal at south of $200.

Act fast if you’re interested though. Like Amazon’s other Cyber Monday deals, these monitor discounts disappear at midnight Pacific Time.

[Today’s deal: ViewSonic VX2458-MHD for $117 at Amazon]