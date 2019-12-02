Save big on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more in Amazon's Cyber Monday PC sale

Amazon is on fire this Cyber Monday with three, count ‘em, three tech-friendly 24-hour sales. We’ve already talked about the Chromebook sale, but there are also a pair of PC-focused blowouts—one system-centricRemove non-product link, the other for gamer gearRemove non-product link—with monitors, mice, laptops, and more available at deep discounts. Amazon’s sale ends just before midnight on Monday evening Pacific time.

While you’ve got dozens of items to choose from in these sales, all at historically great pricing, we sifted through the discounts to find four especially good deals.

If you’re in the market for a laptop, this Acer Aspire 5 Slim is $310, down $70 from $380 and the all-time low. This is a killer deal. The laptop is packing a dual-core, 2.1GHz Intel Core i3-8145U, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display. It’s running the neutered Windows 10 in S Mode, which restricts you to apps from the Microsoft Store alone, but you can do a one-way upgrade to regular Windows 10 for the full laptop experience.

The WD Black 2TB P10 gamer-friendly external hard drive is $63. That’s the all-time low and $17 off the most recent price. WD Black is the company’s top performing consumer brand, and this drive is designed to work with PCs, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

You spend all day fondling your mouse, so it’s worth getting a great one. The Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse is $35, down from nearly $80. This mouse has a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, 8 programmable buttons with mechanical switches, and Razer’s customizable Chroma RGB lighting.

Finally, grab a FreeSync monitor on the cheap with the 27-inch AOC 272VH for $121, an all-time low price and discount of about $20. This monitor has 1080p resolution, a 5ms response time, a 75Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-thin “frameless” bezel. If you want even faster frame rates, you can snag a ViewSonic 144Hz FreeSync display for a preposterous $117.

Like we said, though, those are just the tip of the iceberg, so be sure to hit up the landing pages for the two sales to see all your options. For even more discounts (with less of a computing focus), be sure to check our our curated roundup of Amazon’s best Cyber Monday tech deals.

