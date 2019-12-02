Cyber Monday Deals: Gift Ideas for Men

Cyber Monday is one of the most popular shopping times of the year, especially because it’s the best time to purchase Christmas gifts. Now is the time to find the perfect gift for a man in your life, whether it is your father, brother or uncle. Perhaps you want to buy a new Xbox One from Microsoft for your husband, a brand-new HP laptop for your son at college, or even treat yourself to a luxury vacation with the Emirates app. You can find all the Christmas presents you need at discounted prices when you shop the Cyber Monday sales online.

Top Cyber Monday Store Sales of 2019

Nearly every store has a sale during this period but it’s important for you to know what the best stores are. Here is a list of the top store sales along with a selection of trending products so you can find the best gift for him this holiday season. If you want to read more about the other top brands we chose as the best discounts of the year or if you are looking for some Christmas gift ideas, be sure to read more about Cyber Monday deals.

Norton

Norton offers everything you need for your computer and internet security. As one of the world’s best and industry-leading antivirus brands, you can bet that it is a popular store around the sale season.

Top Norton Discounts Black Friday 2018

Norton 360 Standard - $50 off

Norton 360 Deluxe - $60 off

Norton 360 Premium - $60 off

As you can see by last year’s discounts, you can expect to see some great discounts on antivirus products this year. Here are two of our top picks and predictions for Norton products that will be on sale during Cyber Week 2019:

Norton 360 with LifeLock Select

Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus

If the sales follow regular patterns, then you can expect to save anywhere between $40 and $100 on your purchases with Norton. Also, don’t forget that you can use the latest Norton coupon codes to save money any time of year, just check our Norton coupon codes here.

OWC - Other World Computing

Looking for the latest new and used Apple MacBooks? Other World Computing (OWC) has everything you could need and they make the best gifts for men. With a selection of the latest MacBook laptops and accessories, people flood the site for sales at this time of the year. So, what can you expect to save money on?

Top OWC Discounts Cyber Monday 2018:

1.0TB External HDD only $38.88

Apple EarPods w/Mic & Remote only $10.88

Power2U USB Wall AC Outlet BOGO

Last year's OWC sale focused heavily on essential tech accessories and proved to be very popular with customers. This year looks set to be even bigger and you could potentially see discounts on the following:

iMac

MacBook Pro

Apple Lightning EarPods

If you are looking to upgrade your laptop or purchase some new accessories for your MacBook, make sure you check out more OWC sales and coupons. You can expect to find discounts of up to $100 off and BOGO offers across the site.

HP

As one of the most popular computing and tech brands, HP always attracts a large number of customers during the Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales. You can be sure to find discounted laptops, desktop computers, printers, and more awesome tech when you shop the sale online. You might even be lucky enough to save hundreds on a new HP gaming laptop, a perfect gift for a gamer in your life!

Top HP Discounts during Cyber Week 2018:

HP Spectre 360 Laptop - $250 off

HP Chromebooks - $150 off

HP Envy & Omen PCs - $500 off

You can use an HP coupon code to save you money all year around but there are also top discounts around the sale period. This year is expected to have huge discounts on a range of tech products, and you can save money on your favorite laptops. Some expected favorites to be discounted include:

HP OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop

HP Envy 2-in-1 Laptop

The HP OfficeJet 5255 All-in-One Printer

Discounts on these laptops and tech products can be anywhere from $20 to $400 so there is something there for everyone's Christmas gift price range

Microsoft

As you may already know, Microsoft is one of the leading computing and tech brands out there. When it comes to Cyber Monday sales, Christmas, and any other sale period, everyone wants to see what they have on offer. Generally, you will find discounted laptops, software, gaming consoles, printers, and much more. There have been some great discounts over the years and last year presented us with these:

Top Microsoft Discounts Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018:

Surface Laptop 2 - $300 off

Xbox One Console - $100 off

1-Month Free Xbox Live Membership

Microsoft sales and coupons are very popular for gamers, business professionals, and generally anyone with an interest in tech. There will be some hot discounts at this year’s sale where you can expect to find discounts like these:

Surface Laptop 3 - $300 off

Xbox One Controllers - $20 off

You can enjoy savings up to $500 during the Microsoft Cyber Week sale and there will be many surprise discounts that appear nearer the time so keep your eyes peeled.

Emirates

If you fly regularly, then you will have heard of Emirates as being an affordable yet luxury airline. You have many choices of tickets including a first-class service, business class, and even a luxury economy class. If you are waiting to book a surprise vacation for next year or perhaps a full vacation package for you and your husband, then you have to check out the latest Emirates discounts for Cyber Week. This can be easy and affordable when you book over the Emirates mobile app.

Top Emirates Discounts Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018:

Discounted flights to Dubai

Discounted flights from New York

Discounted First Class flights

The flight discounts are always a surprise and if you can’t find anything you want, then check out the latest Emirates promo codes from PCWorld where you can enjoy discounts on a variety of flight options. We can expect to see discounted flights on multiple fares during the Emirates Cyber Week sale.

Motorola

At Motorola, you can purchase the latest trending smartphones, accessories, and smart devices. There are some popular choices which include the moto z3 play, moto g6, and the Motorola One family. During the previous sale, there were some popular discounted products which included:

Top Motorola Discounts Cyber Monday 2018:

Moto z3 play - $200 off

Moto g6 - $50 off

You can expect to see some great discounts at this year’s sale where you could save up to $350 on smartphones and accessories. Make this a Christmas to remember when you purchase a new smartphone as a Christmas gift for your boyfriend.

Banggood

Banggood is a huge online store where you can save money on everything from electronics to stocking stuffers for men. There are regular discounts throughout the year, but the Cyber Monday sales are when the big discounts happen. You can save money on laptops, smartphones, gaming essentials, headphones, speakers, and more online.

Top Banggood Discounts from Cyber Monday 2018:

Coupon codes for up to $10 off

Smartphone discounts

Laptops discounts

The Banggood coupon codes vary throughout the sale period so you will need to keep checking PCWorld to ensure you get the best offers at the time. You can be sure to save on electronics and tech with the potential savings of up to $40.

