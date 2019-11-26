Black Friday 2019 deals for phone cases

How to find Cheap (and Good) Phone Cases this Black Friday

Cell phones are a lot more expensive than they used to be, and that's because of incredible technological advancements over a short space of time.The smartphone is like a mini-computer that you can hold in your hand, you most likely use it for email, browsing the web, speaking to friends via video chat and using online social media.

Because of how sophisticated your smartphone is, the best way to keep it safe from any unwanted damage is by using a case. As well as offering safety and practicality, cases can also make your phone look really cool as well! At PCWorld, we've rounded up some of the best offers and deals you'll find on the best smartphone cases across the web.

Experienced online shoppers know that pre-Black Friday offers are a good way to save money on different products. How about getting a new smartphone case to protect and refresh your phone's appearance? We have the most tempting deals for the best phone cases out there.

Otterbox Phone Cases

OtterBox has been around for over two decades, and it has gained the reputation of one of the most prestigious brands in the industry. Here is a brief overview of the products that the company offers:

Protective cases:Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, and Alcate are only some of the brands that you can protect with high-quality cases sold by OtterBox.

You can find a holiday gift guide on the website with each sale clearly mentioned. PCWorld allows you to save 10% on all products, and you will get $10 off just for signing up for their newsletter.

Students don't even have to enter a promo code to receive a 15% discount. Make sure to check all OtterBox deals as you may find one that meets your expectations right away!

LifeProof Case

LifeProof focuses on offering phone cases for Samsung Galaxy series, iPhones, and iPads. Make sure to check clearance sales, which offer the most tempting prices on the company's products.

Apart from cases, you can also find premium glass screen protectors, power packs, and belt clips. LifeProof designed a series of backpacks, including one that comes with a cooler function.

A Black Friday discount code can save you significant sums around the holidays. But if you check available LifeProof deals, you may find time-sensitive codes to use immediately. Those who act right away can expect to get a 30% coupon off iPhone X and Galaxy S10+ cases.

Case-Mate Cases

If you are looking for durable phone cases, you cannot go wrong with Case-Mate. The company constantly releases new models, and they have cases suitable for iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as Galaxy Note 10+ and other latest releases from Apple and Samsung. You will find cases for older models too, as well as for smartphones designed by Google, Motorola, LG, and Asus.

Case-Mate even offers AirPod cases for those who want to stand out from the crowd with a unique color combination and design. You can also find wireless chargers and power banks, as well as tablet cases and laptop sleeves. It is an all-around website that has everything you need to dress your gadgets and keep them safe.

Case-Mate has ongoing sales for selected models. Those who sign up for the company's newsletter may look forward to getting 20% off their first order.

If you check out available Case-Mate offers, you might find a coupon code that saves you 30% sitewide. These savings can become even bigger around Black Friday and Christmas, so make sure to check their offers regularly.

70% off Hybrid Rugged 4-in-1 Apple Phone Case at Groupon

The Hybrid Rugged Case 4-in-1 is compatible with the iPhone X, 8, 7, 6, 5 including all S and + models. This Apple phone case is built with only the most robust protection in mind. Featuring soft shock absorption and heavy-duty materials, this is the type of case that will ensure you can take your iPhone on the most dangerous of adventures and keep peace of mind.

It's currently available for 70% off its original retail price for a limited time with this Groupon promotion. Make sure you don't miss out!

25% off Samsung Phone Cases at Target

If you're not really looking for protection and are more interested in style, then this Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S10 Twinkle Case of the stardust variety might be for you. Featuring a striking and distinct design that's sure to turn heads wherever you are, this cell phone case is ideal for the show-offs amongst you!

Available now with a Target offer a reduction of 25% off the original price of $39.99, making it only $29.99. That's an awesome saving of $10!

20% off the OnePlus 6T Double Defence Bundle at OnePlus

Can't decide on the type of protection you need for your phone? Why not invest in the OnePlus 6T Double Defence Bundle, offering you a bumper case and a protective case for the price of one. Despite the study materials used to make these special shock-resistant cases, they still offer a lightweight and unimposing build that's perfect for everyday casual use.

Available now at OnePlus for $41.52, a 25% reduction from the original price of $51.90. For more great deals on top smartphone cases, make sure you bookmark PCWorld to access the latest OnePlus promo codes.

Previous Black Friday Smartphone Case Deals

Each year, popular retailers like Target and Groupon offer excellent and accessible offers on mobile phone accessories, including cases. As they are not major ticket items, you won't find them being heavily advertised front and center. However, you can stay logged in to PCWorld throughout the day on Black Friday 2019 to make sure you don't miss out on anything you're looking for.