Bonus Black Friday: Amazon throws in an extra 256GB with this crazy Samsung Note 10+ deal

We’ve already spotlighted several deals on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+—one of our favorite smartphones of the year—but we’ve got one more to share while the turkey is brining. Amazon is selling the 512GB version of the Note 10+ for just $900Remove non-product link, $300 off the MSRP and the same price as the 256GB version.

If you don’t want to do the math, that’s an extra 256GB for free, which is just too good to pass up. This configuration is only available in Aura Black and isn’t available with the free Galaxy Buds offer, but we’ll take the extra space any day of the week. We could go on about what you get—a glorious 6.8-inch Infinity display, 12GB of RAM, a 4,300mAh battery, and an S-Pen on board—but all you need to know is you’re getting twice as much storage for the same price.

With it's a mistake or a blowout, we're pretty sure this isn’t going to last, so go go go.

