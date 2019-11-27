Deal

Bonus Black Friday: Amazon throws in an extra 256GB with this crazy Samsung Note 10+ deal

It's probably a mistake, so grab it while you can.

Staff Writer, PCWorld |

galaxy note 10 prizm
Daniel Masaoka/IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

We’ve already spotlighted several deals on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+—one of our favorite smartphones of the year—but we’ve got one more to share while the turkey is brining. Amazon is selling the 512GB version of the Note 10+ for just $900, $300 off the MSRP and the same price as the 256GB version.

If you don’t want to do the math, that’s an extra 256GB for free, which is just too good to pass up. This configuration is only available in Aura Black and isn’t available with the free Galaxy Buds offer, but we’ll take the extra space any day of the week. We could go on about what you get—a glorious 6.8-inch Infinity display, 12GB of RAM, a 4,300mAh battery, and an S-Pen on board—but all you need to know is you’re getting twice as much storage for the same price.

With it's a mistake or a blowout, we're pretty sure this isn’t going to last, so go go go.

[Today’s deal: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with 512GB of storage for $900 at Amazon ]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes