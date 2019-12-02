Samsung is offering even better headphones with its Cyber Monday Galaxy deals

If you didn’t buy a Galaxy phone during the Black Friday extravaganza sale, we’ve got an even better deal for you. Samsung is selling its lineup of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 phones for the same low prices as Black Friday, but now they come with an even better set of headphones. Instead of a free pair of Galaxy Buds, you can get a pair of AKG N700NC M2 folding noise-canceling headphones, which retail for $300.

Considering you’re already saving up to $300 on a brand new Galaxy phone, these deals are a no-brainer if you’ve been kicking the tires on buying one. Here’s everything that’s on sale:

You can pick any color of Galaxy S10 or Note 10 (which vary by storage) and either black or silver for the headphones. We can’t personally vouch for the sound quality of these headphones, but AKG is a solid brand and this model checks off all the boxes: noise canceling, folding design, and include a carrying case, airplane adaptor, 3. 5mm audio cable and USB-C charging cable in the box. At any rate, we’re pretty sure these deals won’t last past today, so make sure you hurry.