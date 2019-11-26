Black Friday 2019 discounts on Microsoft Surface laptops

Microsoft Surface Laptop Black Friday Deals | Best Options

The Microsoft Surface laptops are some of the most technologically advanced computers on the market, they're also some of the better looking ones. Microsoft launched the Surface as a premium rival to Apple's MacBook range and aimed to provide an excellent laptop for all different ages and markets.

Whether you're an art student or a retired professional, there's undoubtedly a Microsoft Surface laptop that's suitable for you and your lifestyle. At PCWorld, we've rounded up some of the biggest savings for you on Microsoft Surface products, making sure you get more bang for your buck!

When does the Microsoft Black Friday sale start?

Some pre-Black Friday offers will go live as early as November 22nd. To catch these early-bird offers, make sure to check back here to PCWorld, as we will always have the latest deals ready to go. Most of the more notable or exciting deals for Microsoft's Black Friday won't go live until November 29th or later. However, it doesn't hurt to keep checking to see what's available until then!

Surface Book 2 Black Friday

Save up to $300 on Surface Book 2 Bundles at Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 boasts incredible graphical capability, with the ability to play high-end PC video games on the go.

On the most influential models, you will find internal tech up to 1060 NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics along with high-speed intel cores.

Bundles start from the price of $1,049.00 and come with a 2-year warranty. Don't hesitate to take advantage of this exceptional offer.

Surface Laptop Black Friday

Save $280 on the Platinum Surface Pro 7 + Black Pro Type Cover Bundle at Microsoft

You can purchase the Platinum Surface Pro 7 + Black Pro Type Cover Bundle from Microsoft right now for $599. That's a remarkable saving of $280 from the original price of $879.

The Platinum Surface Pro 7 includes a 12.3-inch Full HD touchscreen, Intel Core i3-1005G1, and 4GB memory/128GB SSD. This 2-in-1 laptop is optimized for Office 365, which means you can create essential documents and spreadsheets effortlessly while on the go. For a less expensive Microsoft Surface option, you can't go wrong with this!

Save up to $400 off the Surface Pro 6 at Microsoft

The Surface Pro 6 offers an ultra-light and versatile experience fit for a wide variety of users. The Surface Pro 6 instantly adapts to you and your lifestyle, as it is capable of being a laptop or tablet depending on your most pressing needs.

Right now at Microsoft, you can build a personalized bundle and save up to $400 with the starting point of $699. Combining a low-budget entry point with wide accessibility makes this one of the best Microsoft Surface laptops available on the market today.

Make sure you visit PCWorld to check out even more excellent Microsoft Surface offers and deals.

Last year's Black Friday deals

Microsoft has a track record for reducing the price of Surface laptops and last year's Black Friday was no different. You were able to save $300 off the Surface Pro 2's normal price, as well as $330 off select Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover bundles.

With the launch of the new Surface X model recently, you can expect more deals on Microsoft's flagship laptop series during Black Friday 2019.