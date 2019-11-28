If you’re set on buying a new Android phone this Black Friday, it’s easy to be tempted by the hundreds of dollars in savings on the Note 10 and Galaxy S10. But if you want to walk away knowing you're getting the most phone at the best price, look no further than the Pixel 3a.

Amazon is selling the Google Pixel 3a for $299Remove non-product link and the Pixel 3a XL for $379Remove non-product link, $100 off the retail price and 25 percent off a phone that’s a bargain at full price (if it's sold out, try the Google StoreRemove non-product link, which is offering the same deal). At Best Buy, you can get them for even less—$199 for the Pixel 3aRemove non-product link and $279 for the Pixel 3a XLRemove non-product link—if you activate a new line on Verizon. But even if you settle for the 25 percent discount, it’s still our No. 1 Black Friday Android phone rec.

Suffice to say, you’re getting way more than you’re spending with the Pixel 3a. While its specs can’t compete with the new Pixel 4 or even the Pixel 3, I'd recommend it over both of those and it’s light years better than any other handset in its price range (and even some that aren’t). You get a 5.6-inch or 6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, three guaranteed years of Android updates, and of course, one of the best cameras you’re going to find in a smartphone. In fact, the camera is basically the same as the one in the Pixel 3, so your pictures are going to look like they were taken with a much more expensive phone.

In an age where phone routinely cost over a grand now, the Pixel 3a is a fantastic deal at $299 and in my opinion, better than the hundreds of dollars you can save on the S10 and Note 10. So go grab one before they sell out.

This story, "The best Android deal this Black Friday is the practical Pixel 3a—and not the deep S10+ discount " was originally published by Macworld .