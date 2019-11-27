Grab a pair of JBL Bluetooth earbuds for a stupendous $26 today

If you're in the market for a pair of earbuds but don't want to drop a bundle on a set of AirPods or Beats, we've got a killer deal for you today. Harman is selling a pair of JBL Everest 110GA Bluetooth earbuds for just $26 via its eBay storefrontRemove non-product link, way below the $100 MSRP and nearly 50 percent less than Amazon’s all-time low sale price.

These earbuds have a dedicated Google Assistant button to help make it easy to get a quick Google result, weather report, or start a Spotify playlist without reaching for your phone. The headphones have an 8-hour battery life claim and will fully recharge in about two hours. They come with a selection of three sizes of ear tips to help you find the right fit as well as a charging cable and a carrying pouch.

If you're worried about buying from eBay, don't be. These earbuds are sold direct from Harman and include a full manufacturer's warranty in case something goes wrong. Reviews for these earbuds almost universally say they are solid choices for working out, especially if you like bass-heavy sound, so, if you’re looking for a good stocking stuffer for a music-loving fitness buff, your search is over.

