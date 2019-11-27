Take $20 off a pair of YubiKey Series 5 security keys in rare discount

If you haven't thought about your new year's resolutions yet, let us help: lock down your digital life. And today's deal can help in a big way: Yubico is offering $20 off when you buy any two keys from its newest YubiKey 5 seriesRemove non-product link. That might not seem like a dramatic price cut, but these keys don’t go on sale that often. Our recommendation is to go with a pair of YubiKey 5 NFC keys for $70 after the discount, which lets you use it with an NFC-enabled smartphone to get authenticator codes for logging in to websites.

Using a YubiKey to handle all your two-factor logins (whether via an authenticator app or direct FIDO U2F one-touch logins) is an ideal solution for both security and convenience. Instead of having to go through a painful switch every time you get a new phone, or relying on a cloud service like Authy, everything is stored on the key. That lets you maintain control of your 2FA authenticator tokens and easily use them with Yubico’s authenticator app on your phone or PC.

And with this deal, you'll have two at your disposal, so you'll never be without one, whether you're traveling, at work, or just plain forgetful.

