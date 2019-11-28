Christmas Stocking Stuffer: Best Gifts for Tech Lovers

It’s that time of the year where you can start shopping for the Christmas season and other major holidays without paying a full price for everything. You can save a lot by checking some of the special promotions many brands are offering before Thanksgiving or the biggest shopping events of the year -Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Regardless if you are planning to purchase home appliances, television, computer, or just simple Christmas stocking stuffers, you can save a ton by visiting PCWorld coupons and keeping track of the latest sales and promotions available.

Since tech lovers may not want another silly gift they can’t use, check out the discounts and sales some of these retailers such as Monoprice, GearBest, Newegg, and LivingSocial are offering on cool tech stocking stuffers for this Christmas.

Monoprice

Monoprice is one of the most popular online retailers where you can purchase high quality at low prices on consumer electronics, cables, components, 3D printers, and other accessories. You can expect for them to launch some exciting Black Friday and Cyber Monday events this year.

Last Black Friday sale, Monoprice allowed you to save an additional 20% off on almost everything by applying an exclusive coupon code. We are expecting Monoprice will be launching a similar promotion for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events.

If you are planning to shop for some fun Christmas stocking stuffer gifts at Monoprice, we are highly recommending a solid 10050mAh power bank USB charger that you can buy for only $32.94. They will make a perfect gift for someone who is frequently using their mobile phones and other electronic devices such as wireless headphones, tablets, digital readers, and many more.

GearBest

GearBest is becoming one of the most popular online retailers. From mobile phones, home goods, and fitness equipment, to jewelry, you can be sure to find unlimited deals on most of the products they have. They certainly did not disappoint last year as they started the early Black Friday sale on November 14 to November 21.

They hosted a Black Friday Main Event for five days until Cyber Monday arrived which they ended up hosting for five more days of endless discounts. Besides reduced pricing, they also offered different coupons such as $10 off for $100 or more purchase or $20 off for $200 or more purchase. We are anticipating another huge event this year with more discount codes and offers.

GearBest will give you plenty of selections to choose from if you need to purchase some fun and cheap stocking stuffer ideas. There are plenty of wireless earbuds with or without noise-canceling features for less than $30. If your tech lover friend is an active person, then you can always find different fitness trackers that will suit their needs.

Are you shopping for someone who loves smart electronics? Be sure to check out the smart electronic section and find the latest deals at Gearbest on wireless chargers, smart watches, or smart security for the home. If you don't want to wait for the Black Friday, you can also find several pre Black Deals at PCWorld.

Newegg

This year, Newegg will begin their Black Friday sale on Friday, November 29, 2019, but they will gradually start adding in new deals on November 27,2019. The previous year, they had some of the coolest deals on laptops, televisions, home theater system, computer monitor, and many other items. We are expecting to see similar promotions for this year as well.

Some of the most popular Christmas stocking stuffers you may want to keep your eyes on are the mini drones, RC toys, wireless earbud headphones, Bluetooth mini speakers, and smart hubs (such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Echo).

While you can save money by purchasing during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you should also browse through Newegg’s refurbished section to save more money. Check the newest Newegg’s sales and coupons on PCWorld before you start shopping.

LivingSocial

LivingSocial is known for the special deals they offer to their shoppers. Just imagine the deals LivingSocial will have for you on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Luckily, we get to see some early Black Friday discounts at LivingSocial at the moment. You can get up to 80% off during the preview period that will end on November 21, 2019. You can find sale items from tech gadgets, apparel, home goods, to pet supplies.

You can get many Christmas stocking stuffer ideas on LivingSocial as they are loaded with different sale items. There are many phone accessories you can purchase for a discounted price. It’s perfect for someone who recently purchased a new mobile phone. Why not surprise them with a 6ft or 10ft Apple-certified braided light cable, a power bank, or a sturdy phone case that is waterproof and indestructible? Have they recently purchased a device that they need an accessory to match it? You can always buy a band or a charging stand for their new Apple Watch or other devices.

Shop and save for this holiday season

Looking for the right gifts can be difficult, but PCWorld is committed to help you look for the right gifts at a reduced price. Be sure to visit our latest Black Friday deals to look for the latest and verified deals that the major retailers have for this year’s shopping events.