We’ve been tracking fitness band discounts all week, but this specific one deserves a shout: Every single Fitbit is on sale at Amazon for the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Here’s the full list:

Ionic: $200 ($50 off)

Versa 2 SE: $180 ($50 off)

Versa 2: $150 ($50 off)

Fitbit Charge 3: $100 ($50 off)

Versa Lite: $99 ($61 off)

Inspire HR: $69 ($100)

Inspire: $50 ($20 off)

Ace 2: $50 ($20 off)

Quite frankly, these are the prices Fitbit devices should be. We particularly like the Versa 2 for $150 and the Versa Lite for $99, both of which give you a color screen and smartwatch capabilities. The Inspire HR is a pretty sweet deal too for anyone who wants a basic fitness tracker with a heart-rate monitor and a screen. All colors and combinations are part of this sale, so if you have your eyes on a specific one, act fast, because we don’t know how long they’ll last.

This story, "Fitbit Black Friday blowout: Every tracker and smartwatch is on sale at Amazon for all-time-lows" was originally published by Macworld .