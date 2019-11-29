Black Friday Gamer Deal: A loaded Acer Predator Helios 300 is down to $929 at Amazon

Amazon has one heck of a deal for gamers who want to go mobile as part of its Black Friday blowout sale: The Acer Predator Helios 300 is just $929 right nowRemove non-product link, $70 less than its previous low and $271 off its $1,200 MSRP.

This is a 15.6-inch laptop with 1080p resolution, a three-millisecond response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The processor is a six core, twelve thread Core i7-9750H with a base clock of 2.6Ghz and a boost of 4.5Ghz. It also has 16GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. The heart of this gamer clamshell is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti. This is one of our favorite GPUs for 1080p gaming. With this driving your graphics, you should have no trouble maxing out all the eye candy on AAA games.

While the onboard storage is a little low, there’s an extra open M.2 slot and one hard drive bay if you’d like to stick in a 2.5-inch SSD. Other features of this laptop include Ethernet LAN, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. For ports it’s packing one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 including with with power off charging, one HDMI 2.0, and one mini DisplayPort.

[Today’s deal: Acer Predator Helios 300 for $929 on AmazonRemove non-product link]