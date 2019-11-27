Best Deals On Password Managers This Black Friday 2019

Get good deals on the Best Password Managers this Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 is just around the corner, and brands throughout the world are getting ready for this holiday. If you are looking for a reliable password manager, you can use the opportunity to get it on sale. Here is an overview of the best password managers that may offer a discount code this year.

Dashlane

You don’t need to wait for Black Friday to try Dashlane for free. The product offers a free for life versions, but it comes with many limitations. You can only use it one device, and manage up to 50 passwords.

The premium version brings many benefits, including storing an unlimited number of passwords and synchronization across multiple devices. Other features include password generator and changer, security alerts, as well as payment and form autofill.

Dashlane premium will even monitor dark web and deliver personalized alerts, allow you remote account access, and offer VPN for Wi-Fi protection.

Here is the good news – thanks to our exclusive Dashlane promo code, you can save from 10% to 20% on all your orders. It is an offer you can’t afford to miss, but make sure to act quickly because it may only be available for a limited time!

Check out available Dashlane deals on PCWorld’s website. You can find more information about Dashlane in our Review of Best Password Managers.

Norton Password Manager

Norton is a big name in the computer security industry, and it offers a top-notch antivirus package that can keep you safe while browsing the web.

The company also developed the Norton Password Manager, which offers a simple and secure way of storing your passwords. You can use a browser plugin, or download the app for Android and iOS devices. That way, you will receive all-around support as needed. A single account allows password sync throughout all devices, which means you can access all your information from anywhere.

While you are there, don’t forget to check Norton deals. If you don’t feel like waiting for the holiday discount, you can take advantage of pre-Black Friday sales. PCWorld offers an exciting coupon code to get you 40% off Norton 360 Deluxe, and many other tempting deals.

Kaspersky Labs

Kaspersky is proud of its zero-knowledge security approach. Although you store passwords in an app that guarantees maximum safety, the company knows nothing about your information. A single license allows you access to the account with all devices, including Windows, Android, iOS, and Mac.

The password vault requires a master password, but if you download the mobile app, you can also use fingerprints to confirm your identity. The tool is convenient as it allows you to organize everything in folders. In case you use a password that is simple to crack, the program will notify you to strengthen it.

PCWorld offers exclusive Kaspersky deals that cover more than just the Password Manager. For example, you can get a 10% off coupon on all orders over $49, and students are eligible for an extra 10% discount.

You can expect attractive discounts for password managers ahead and during Black Friday. The companies usually announce their offers a day or two before the holiday. However, keep in mind that all deals are only available for a limited time. You may have only a few hours to act, so make sure to take advantage of an offer that meets your needs as soon as possible! You can also see a list of all the best Black Friday sales and coupons on our main page.