Garmin Black Friday 2019: Find your Watch

Find the Right Garmin Watch for 2019’s Black Friday Sale

It’s that time of year again. If you have been eyeing that Garmin watch for some time, now is your chance to spoil yourself, without feeling guilty about the price tag. We are also nearing the end of the year, so what better time to start planning for your 2020 fitness goals than now?

Does Garmin Have Black Friday Sales?

You can already purchase watches from Garmin at discounted prices when using the Garmin promo codes that we have on our site as part of their Holiday sale, and as the time nears Black Friday, we expect that even more sales will be added. But first, you should determine which watch will suit your needs and budget the best.

Garmin Watches

Whether you are into running, swimming, or cycling, or just starting out, a Garmin watch can help you track your progress and set fitness goals that you want to achieve. This is why you should be on the lookout for these watches this Black Friday – you can get fit and save!

Garmin Forerunner

The Forerunner models are some of the most popular that Garmin have to offer, and for good reason. During 2018’s Black Friday, shoppers had access to great offers that saw the Garmin Forerunner 935 retailing for $449. This year, you won’t be disappointed either.

You can already save $100 on your purchase of a Forerunner 945 as part of their Holiday sale. The Forerunner 945 is the latest of the Forerunner models and includes everything you might need as a runner or cyclist – it supports more than 30 different outdoor and indoor sports.

One of the new exciting features that you can find on this model is the altitude and heat acclimation function, which will ensure that your performance stats are as accurate as can be. This Garmin watch is, therefore, for people who are serious about their fitness or sport, and even professional athletes.

The Forerunners aren’t your only options, however. There are several other models to suit your specific lifestyle or fitness goals.

Garmin Vivosmart 4

If you want to keep track of your health progress, but don’t need all of the advanced features of the Forerunner models, the Vivosmart 4 is perfect for you. Right now, you can already purchase the Vivoactive 4 at a discounted price of $129.99 using one of our Garmin offers ahead of Black Friday.

This model is ideal for people who want to be able to track their fitness progress, but who also want an understated and sleek design that can match just about any lifestyle and look, while still providing many tracking features, even including all-day stress tracking.

For those who are less concerned with minimalist aesthetics and more with longevity, there is also an option for you.

Garmin Instinct

If you enjoy the outdoors and regularly find yourself on roads less traveled, Garmin’s Instinct watch is for you. Currently, you can find Garmin’s Holiday sale offer, ahead of Black Friday, on our site that saves you $100 – instead of $299.99, you now only pay $199.99.

This model should be able to withstand anything you throw at it, whether it be water, snow, or dirt. This is because it is made according to military standards for water, shock, and thermal resistance. You will, therefore, be able to use this watch for all of your fitness activities outdoors.

If, however, you are a swimmer and only wish to track your aquatic performance, you should consider a Garmin watch that is specific to swimming.

Garmin Swim 2

This Garmin watch is specially geared towards swimmers who wish to track their performance – it even distinguishes between open-water and pool swimming. It was only released in October this year, so it features all the latest functions.

Ahead of 2019’s Black Friday, you can already purchase the Garmin Swim 2 at a discounted price of $249.99 with one of our offers.

With this watch, you will be able to record your stroke count and type of stroke, as well as your SWOLF (Swim Golf) score. The SWOLF score consists of adding your strokes per length to your length time. This is helpful for swimmers because it allows them to gage how efficient they are in the water.

Free Shipping During Black Friday

If the great deals on offer haven’t enticed you enough, you will also be able to receive free shipping during Garmin’s Holiday sale. Enjoy free ground shipping on purchase more than $25 and free second-day shipping for orders above $499.

Whether you enjoy running, cycling, or swimming, and whether you are a professional athlete, a beginner, or health enthusiast, don’t miss out on this Black Friday! There is sure to be a Garmin that fits your needs and your budget. For more offers for 2019 Black Friday, browse through more of our pre-Black Friday offers.