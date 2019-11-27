Save A Whopping $850 On HP's 15t 15-Inch Laptop - Deal Alert

If you haven't noticed, great deals have been dropping all week in the lead-up to Black Friday. HP has activated a significant discount on it's stylish 15t 15-inch laptop. Its typical list price of $1,299.99 has been reduced by $850, so you can buy it now for just $449.99 with free shipping available. The 15t features the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB of memory, 128GB SSD storage, a 15.6-inch HD display and is loaded with Windows 10 home 64. See this deal right now on HP's site.

