Save A Whopping $850 On HP's 15t 15-Inch Laptop - Deal Alert

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
If you haven't noticed, great deals have been dropping all week in the lead-up to Black Friday. HP has activated a significant discount on it's stylish 15t 15-inch laptop. Its typical list price of $1,299.99 has been reduced by $850, so you can buy it now for just $449.99 with free shipping available. The 15t features the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB of memory, 128GB SSD storage, a 15.6-inch HD display and is loaded with Windows 10 home 64. See this deal right now on HP's site.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
