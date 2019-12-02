Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2019

If you missed Black Friday, you're in luck. Like every other major retailer, Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals nearly all match last week's prices—and in very select cases, has lowered them. The retail giant has added some new deals just for Cyber Monday, too.

Below, we’ve collected the best tech-related offers—these are products that we've liked during evaluation or are extremely popular, and have prices that are near or below the previous all-time low price. If you'd like to look at additional tech bargains from other stores, head to our main roundup of this year’s best Cyber Monday deals.

Deals new for Cyber Monday are marked as "(CM deal)."

Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals

Amazon devices

Echo smart speakers and devices

Fire TV streaming devices

Fire tablets

Kindles

Microwave oven

Séamus Bellamy/IDG The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is back at an all-time low.

Apple

See our Best Apple Cyber Monday deals for the top discounts on Apple products at Amazon and all other retailers, too.

Audio

Bluetooth speakers

Earbuds & Headphones

Soundbars

Speaker systems

Car Phone Mount

Dash Cams

Digital Cameras

DNA Test Kits

23andMe Of the sales for 23andMe, the full Health + Ancestry kit is the better deal. Curious about what you get with it? We cover that in our review.

External Hard Drives

Hard drive

SSD

Fitness Trackers

Gaming Accessories

Controllers

Headsets

Keyboards

Mice

Razer This ultra-popular gaming mouse has hit a new all-time low this Cyber Monday—$5 under its price during Black Friday 2019.

Game Consoles

Laptops

Non-gaming

Networking

Routers

Mesh

Traditional

Wi-Fi range extenders

Gigabit switches

PC Accessories

Wireless keyboards & mice

PC Components

CPU

Great deals are bolded. Select Ryzen processors qualify for a free game (choice of Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds).

CPU Coolers

Motherboard

RAM

Storage

Hard disk drive

2.5" SATA SSD

M.2 2280 SSD

Gordon Mah Ung Amazon's selection of PC components on sale isn't as extensive as Newegg's, but you can still grab the 3600X for a fantastic price.

PC Monitors

Power Banks

$16 - RAVPower 10000mAh Power Bank w/ 2 USB-A ports

(Clip coupon on page for this price)

Smart Home

Robot vacuums

Smart alarms

Smart light switch

Smart lighting

Smart plugs

Smart security cameras

Video doorbells

Jon Phillips/IDG

Smartphones

Samsung is also selling several bundles for Cyber Monday with free AKG noise-canceling headphones:

Streaming devices

Roku

Tablets & eBook readers

TVs

Wireless Chargers

$10 - Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger (no AC adapter included)

(Clip $2 coupon on page for final price)