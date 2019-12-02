Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2019

If you missed Black Friday, you're in luck. Like every other major retailer, Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals nearly all match last week's prices—and in very select cases, has lowered them. The retail giant has added some new deals just for Cyber Monday, too.
Below, we’ve collected the best tech-related offers—these are products that we've liked during evaluation or are extremely popular, and have prices that are near or below the previous all-time low price. If you'd like to look at additional tech bargains from other stores, head to our main roundup of this year’s best Cyber Monday deals.
Deals new for Cyber Monday are marked as "(CM deal)."
Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals
Amazon devices
Echo smart speakers and devices
- $13 - Echo Connect
- $15 - Echo Input
- $20 - Echo Flex
- $22 - Echo Dot (3rd gen)
- $24 - Echo Wall Clock
- $35 - Echo Dot (3rd gen) w/ clock display
- $40 - Echo Dot Kids Edition
- $60 - Echo (3rd Gen)
- $80 - Echo Show 8
- $100 - Echo Plus (2nd gen) + Philips Hue Bulb kit
- $150 - Echo Show + free Philips Hue smart bulb
- $179 - Ring Peephole Cam + Echo Show 5 bundle
Fire TV streaming devices
- $20 - Fire TV Stick
- $25 - Fire TV Stick 4K
- $90 - Fire TV Cube (2019)
- $130 - Fire TV Recast OTA DVR (2 tuners, 75 hours)
- $180 - Fire TV Recast OTA DVR (4 tuners, 150 hours)
Fire tablets
- $30 - Fire 7 Tablet, 16GB
- $60 - Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB
- $50 - Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16GB
Kindles
Microwave oven
Apple
See our Best Apple Cyber Monday deals for the top discounts on Apple products at Amazon and all other retailers, too.
Audio
Bluetooth speakers
- $99 - Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker
- $175 - Bose SoundTouch 20 Wireless Speaker (CM deal)
- $299 - Bose SoundTouch 30 Wireless Speaker
Earbuds & Headphones
- $100 - Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
- $140 - Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds
- $210 - Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Soundbars
- $200 - Yamaha YAS-209 2.1 soundbar with DTS Virtual:X
- $300 - JBL Bar 3.1
- $349 - Klipsch BAR 48 Soundbar + 8" Wireless Subwoofer
- $399 - Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar
Speaker systems
Car Phone Mount
Dash Cams
Digital Cameras
- $198 - Sony 50mm F1.8 Standard Lens (SEL50F18F)
- $198 - Sony Full-Frame E-Mount F1.8 Prime Lens
- $399 - Canon EOS Rebel T6 + EF-S 18-55mm & EF 75-300mm lenses
DNA Test Kits
External Hard Drives
Hard drive
SSD
Fitness Trackers
- $69 - Fitbit Inspire HR
- $99 - Fitbit Versa Lite
- $100 - Fitbit Charge 3
- $129 - Fitbit Versa 2 (CM deal)
Gaming Accessories
Controllers
- $39 - PlayStation DualShock 4 controller (assorted colors)
- $39 - Xbox One controller (assorted colors)
Headsets
- $50 - Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (2019)
- $60 - Logitech G633 Artemis RGB Dolby/DTS Surround Sound Headset
Keyboards
Mice
- $20 - Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS Gaming Mouse (CM deal)
- $21 - Logitech G203 Prodigy RGB Wired Gaming Mouse
- $25 - Razer DeathAdder Elite (as of 12/1)
- $25 - Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse (CM deal)
- $25 - Logitech G602 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Mouse (CM deal)
Game Consoles
- $350 - Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Edition Console bundle
- $350 - Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition Console bundle
Laptops
Non-gaming
- $307 - 15.6 Acer Aspire E15
(Core i3-8130U, 6GB RAM, 1TB HDD)
- $947 - 15.6” LG Gram Laptop (2019)
(Core i5-8265U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p)
Networking
Routers
Mesh
- $100 - Linksys Velop Tri-Band Home Mesh WiFi System (1-pack)
- $139 - eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router / extender
- $200 - Linksys Velop Tri-Band Home Mesh WiFi System (2-pack)
- $209 - eero Pro mesh WiFi systems (1 Pro + 1 Beacon)
- $279 - eero Pro mesh WiFi systems (1 Pro + 2 Beacons)
- $349 - eero Pro mesh WiFi systems (3 Pros)
Traditional
- $68 - TP-Link AC1900 Wi-Fi MU- MIMO Dual Band Gigabit (Archer A9)
- $220 - TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Gaming Router (Archer C5400X)
Wi-Fi range extenders
- $15 - TP-Link N300 WiFi Range Extender (TL-WA855RE)
- $50 - NETGEAR EX6100 AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender w/ Gigabit ethernet
- $150 - NETGEAR Wi-Fi Mesh Range Extender EX8000
Gigabit switches
- $15 - NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Unmanaged Switch (GS305)
- $25 - NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Managed Switch (GS305E)
- $60 - NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Managed Pro Switch (GS108Tv2)
- $65 - NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Managed Plus PoE Switch (GS105PE)
- $80 - NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Managed Plus PoE Switch (GS108PEv3)
PC Accessories
Wireless keyboards & mice
- $15 - Logitech MK235 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
- $16 - Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse
- $18 - Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard
- $20 - Logitech M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse
- $42 - Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse bundle
- $45 - Logitech K780 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
PC Components
CPU
Great deals are bolded. Select Ryzen processors qualify for a free game (choice of Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds).
- $119 - AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
- $186 - AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- $200 - AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- $310 - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
CPU Coolers
- $20 - Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO
(After filing $10 mail-in rebate by 01/01/20)
- $105 - Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360R ARGB 360mm AIO Cooler
(After filing $10 mail-in rebate by 01/01/20)
Motherboard
- $60 - Gigabyte B450M DS3H AM4 Micro ATX
- $100 - MSI PRO Z390-A PRO LGA 1151 ATX
- $180 - ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus AM4 ATX
- $220 - Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi AM4 ATX
RAM
- $54 - Crucial 16GB Kit (2 x 8GB) DDR4-2400 SODIMM
- $65 - Corsair Vengeance 16GB (1 x 16GB) DDR4-2666 SODIMM
- $58 - Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3000
Storage
Hard disk drive
- $38 - WD Blue 1TB 7200RPM
- $50 - WD Blue 2TB 5400RPM
- $60 - WD Black 1TB 7200 RPM
- $63 - WD Blue 3TB 5400RPM
- $72 - WD Blue 4TB 5400RPM
- $90 - WD Red 4TB NAS 5400RPM
- $112 - WD Blue 6TB 5400RPM
- $190 - Seagate Ironwolf 8TB NAS 7200RPM
2.5" SATA SSD
- $30 - SK hynix Gold S31 250GB SATA SSD
- $58 - 500GB Samsung 860 EVO SATA SSD
- $88 - 1TB Samsung 860 QVO SATA SSD
- $110 - 1TB Samsung 860 EVO SATA SSD
M.2 2280 SSD
PC Monitors
- $95 - 23.8" HP VH240a 1080p IPS Monitor w/ tilt/height adjustable stand
- $100 - 24” Samsung SF354 1080p PLS 60Hz 4ms FreeSync
- $280 - 32” Samsung UJ59 4K 60Hz 4ms FreeSync
- $330 - 25" Alienware AW2518H 1080p 240Hz TN 1ms G-Sync
- $450 - 32” Samsung C32HG70 Curved HDR 1440p 144Hz VA 1ms FreeSync
- $570 - 34” Samsung CJ791 Ultrawide Curved 1440p 100Hz 4ms FreeSync
- $1,050 - 49” Samsung CRG90 Curved HDR 5120x1440 120Hz 4ms FreeSync 2
Power Banks
- $16 - RAVPower 10000mAh Power Bank w/ 2 USB-A ports
(Clip coupon on page for this price)
Smart Home
Robot vacuums
- $150 - Ecovacs Deebot N79S
- $200 - Roborock E2 Robot Vacuum
- $399 - iRobot Braava M6 Robot Mop
- $399 - iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum
Smart alarms
- $169 - Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd gen)
- $209 - Ring Alarm Smoke & CO Kit + Echo Dot (3rd gen)
- $229 - Ring Alarm 14-piece kit + Echo Dot (3rd gen)
- $249 - Ring Alarm Enhanced Protection Kit + Echo Dot (3rd gen)
Smart light switch
- $19 - TP-Link HS200 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch HS200
- $26 - Wemo Wi-Fi Light Switch (F7C030fc)
- $60 - Wemo Wi-Fi Light Switch 3-Way WLS0403-BDL (2-pack)
Smart lighting
- $50 - Ring Smart Lighting Floodlight Kit (Battery)
- $70 - Ring Smart Lighting Floodlight Kit (Wired)
- $80 - Ring Smart Lighting Spotlight Kit (2-Pack)
- $105 - Ring Smart Lighting Pathlight Kit (4-Pack)
- $199 - Ring Floodlight Cam + Echo Dot (3rd gen)
Smart plugs
- $15 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini HS105
- $16 - Wemo Mini Smart Plug
- $20 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite HS103 (2-pack)
- $28 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini HS105 (2-pack)
- $28 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug (2 outlets)
- $29 - TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite HS103 (4-pack)
Smart security cameras
- $40 - TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor Camera (KC100)
- $93 - TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor Camera (3-pack) (CM deal)
Video doorbells
- $80 - Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot (CM deal)
- $100 - eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell 2K HD
- $129 - Ring Video Doorbell 2
- $139 - Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 bundle
- $150 - Ring Peephole Cam
- $179 - Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Smartphones
- $299 - Google Pixel 3a, 64GB
- $379 - Google Pixel 3a XL
- $700 - Samsung Galaxy S10 Unlocked Phone,128GB
- $750 - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unlocked Phone, 256GB
- $829 - Samsung Galaxy S10 Unlocked Phone, 512GB (CM deal)
- $900 - Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Unlocked Phone, 256GB
- $1,000 - Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unlocked Phone, 512GB (CM deal)
Samsung is also selling several bundles for Cyber Monday with free AKG noise-canceling headphones:
- Galaxy S10 (128GB): $700
- Galaxy S10 (512GB): $950
- Galaxy S10+ (128GB): $800
- Galaxy S10+ (512GB): $1,050
- Galaxy S10+ (1TB): $1,400
- Galaxy Note 10 (256GB): $750
- Galaxy Note 10+ (256GB): $900
- Galaxy Note 10+ (512GB): $1,000
Streaming devices
Roku
Tablets & eBook readers
- $100 - Kobo Clara HD 6"
- $550 - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5” 128GB Tablet
TVs
- $798 - Sony XBR49X900F 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- $1,398 - Sony X950G 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
- $1,797 - 65" LG OLED65B9PUA B9 OLED TV
Wireless Chargers
- $10 - Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger (no AC adapter included)
(Clip $2 coupon on page for final price)