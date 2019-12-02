We like the Fitbit Versa 2 at $200. We really liked it when it dropped to $150 for Black Friday. And we absolutely love it at $129. That’s right, Amazon has shaved another $20 off the price of Fitbit’s best smartwatchRemove non-product link for Cyber Monday, bringing it down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen and a ridiculously fantastic deal.

In case you need a refresher, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a great upgrade over the original Versa, with an OLED, always-on display, Amazon Alexa on board, and excellent 5-day battery life. And with the Fitbit OS 4.1 update arriving this week, you’ll get a slew of new features, including the overdue ability to store multiple clock faces.

The Versa 2 deal applies to every color and combination, including the SE model, which includes an extra band and a three-month trial of Fitbit Premium. As with all insanely great Cyber Monday deals, we don’t know how long this will last, so grab it sooner than later.

This story, "The $129 Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the best deals you’ll find on Cyber Monday" was originally published by Macworld .