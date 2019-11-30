The tiny Lenovo Smart Plug is 75% off and just $8 today with free shipping

If you missed out on the crazy $5 Amazon Smart Plug deal yesterday, we’ve got another ridiculously low price for you. The Lenovo Smart Plug is down to just $8 right now at Lenovo.comRemove non-product link, a significant savings over its $30 MSRP and far lower than any other price we’ve tracked. And what's more, you won't have to buy anything else to get free shipping

The Lenovo Smart Plug works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and is small enough where it won’t block the use of other adjacent plugs. And with the Lenovo Link app, you’ll be able to control anything connected to it no matter where you are. It works with both Android and iOS phones. We haven’t tested this plug ourselves, but we’re fans of Lenovo products and it has a solid 4-star rating with 57 reviews on Lenovo.com.

