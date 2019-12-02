Verizon Cyber Monday Deals

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.



Fios by Verizon is one of the best internet services you can buy today. A totally fiber optic network that helps you enjoy lightning fast download and upload speeds, Verizon Fios can help you take your internet game to the next level. It's perfect for the whole family and Cyber Monday Fios deals are making it more affordable than ever before.

Verizon Fios Deals for Cyber Monday

Shop now to make the most of Cyber Monday deals with Verizon Fios. This is the best time to upgrade to this premium service and Verizon is offering an amazing and limited-time deal for Cyber Monday customers. Get a year of Disney+ on Verizon when you sign up to Wireless Unlimited, Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet.

For even more Disney, on Cyber Monday, you can also get 12-months of Disney+ on Verizon plus a $100 Visa® Prepaid Card when you sign up for Fios Gigabit Internet Connection. Signing up on Cyber Monday means you get the special offer, you will receive a second $100 Visa® Prepaid card.*

When the year ends, you'll only have to pay $6.99/month to keep your subscription going. This is perfect for those who want to enjoy all the amazing movies and shows available on Disney's new streaming network Disney+, while also getting the benefits of Verizon Fios.

Once Fios installed in your home, you'll be able to stream movies, play games, listen to music, browse the internet and download files faster than ever. The connection is so good, it can support a whole household all downloading and browsing simultaneously with fewer delays.

With the holiday season fast approaching, making the switch to Fios can totally change the way you enjoy online services at home. It can also give your family a great festive treat ahead of the holidays, as you'll get access to Fios TV and its 425+ channels too on the Fios TV plans.

Verizon Wireless Deals during Cyber Monday

Disney+ is not exclusive to Fios, if you have an Unlimited Wireless plan with Verizon Wireless, you are also eligible for this service. Visit the website to register your unlimited plan or you can even switch or upgrade to Unlimited to add Disney+ to your account. Join the network that more people rely on, and get a year of Disney+ on Verizon.

Save More with Verizon

If you and your family love to download, watch movies, stream music, play games, and more, Fios and Wireless will make everything more seamless and reliable. Sign up today to get the rewards you want at even better prices. Upgrade now and don’t miss out on these extraordinary Cyber Monday promotions.

*Users who sign up to other Fios Home Internet Speed Connections (Standalone 100/100 Mbps, 200/200 Mbps, 300/300 Mbps or 400/400 Mbps) will be eligible for one $100 Visa® Prepaid Card when you sign up on Cyber Monday).