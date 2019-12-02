Cyber Monday stunner: Razer's divine DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse drops to an absurd $25

Razer’s DeathAdder is one of the best-selling mice of all time for a reason. Rather than cluttering up the design with an abundance of buttons, Razer stays laser-focused with the DeathAdder, delivering the core essentials you need in a package that feels like heaven in your hand. I get to try tons of different mice as part of my job, but the DeathAdder’s the one I swear by—I’m on my second one—and today you can get in on the action for a price that’s just as divine as the mouse itself.

Amazon and Best BuyRemove non-product link are selling the Razer DeathAdder Elite with Chroma for $25, the lowest price yet and a fraction of its $70 MSRP.

You can sometimes find other DeathAdders on sale around $30, but they tend to be neutered models with a limited feature set underneath the same exquisite physical design. All those extra words after “DeathAdder” in the name above? They mean you’re getting the premier DeathAdder experience.

The DeathAdder Chroma Elite includes Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting in the snake logo and scroll wheel, fully customizable using the company’s Synapse software. And since this is the Elite model, you can configure the dots-per-inch sensitivity all the way up to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 16,000 DPI, complete with buttons under the scroll wheel that let you step through preset configurations on the fly (a boon when you’re sniping in Battlefield or Call of Duty). The wheel includes small, tactile bumps that provide great feedback while you scroll, too, as part of the mouse’s renowned palm feel.

Seriously: The Razer DeathAdder Chroma Elite looks great, performs great, and feels even better. At just $25 at Amazon or Best BuyRemove non-product link, it’s a no-brainer. I’d snag one myself but…

Brad Chacos/IDG I love this mouse.