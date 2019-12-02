Deal

Walmart's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundle is the perfect starter kit

Walmart is selling a Nintendo Switch console, 128GB microSD card, and a third-party controller for the cost of the console.

Contributor, PCWorld |

nintendoswitch
Nintendo

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Nintendo’s Switch console isn’t the first choice for many hard-core gamers, but it’s surprisingly versatile with solid games for the family, and the chops to use AAA titles as well—not to mention its ability to game, tablet-style. If you want to give this console a try head over to Walmart: For Cyber Monday, the retailer is selling a Nintendo Switch Bundle for $300, a nice savings over buying all three separately. The bundle includes the Switch, an Ematic controller, and a 128GB microSD card. The Switch alone usually costs $300 making the memory card and Xbox-like controller basically free.

This bundle is the perfect starter kit for a multi-player household. The Switch is an interesting console that can be used to play on the big TV, or removed from its cradle to play tablet style. It also comes with two controllers that can slide on and off the tablet.  When you’re playing on the TV, however, a third-party controller is a better choice, especially if you’re coming from another console.

If Walmart’s Switch bundle doesn’t appeal, solo gamers might be interested in Amazon’s special that includes the Switch console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $300.

[Today’s deal: Nintendo Switch bundle for $300 at Walmart]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes