Cyber Monday last call: Get a Galaxy S10 with Galaxy Buds for less than $600

Update 12:00AM ET: This deal has ended.

Just when we thought the deals had come to a close, we’ve got one more killer smartphone deal we can’t ignore: Amazon is selling a 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 with a pair of Galaxy Buds for $624, with a free $50 Amazon gift card that brings the total cost of the package down to $575. That’s $454 off the price you’d pay for all three—and the best deal yet on this phone.

The Galaxy S10 is one of our favorite phones, which is why we’ve been pushing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals with it all weekend. However, this deal tops them all. On Black Friday, the Galaxy S10 with a pair of Galaxy Buds was $700, and now it’s essentially $125 lower, if you factor in the gift card. That’s just straight-up incredible.

You’ve only got a couple of hours until this deal goes away, and it’s already half-claimed. So as always, click through as fast as you can.

[Today's deal: 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 with a pair of Galaxy Buds and a $50 Amazon gift card for $624]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
