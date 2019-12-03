Samsung's fantastic 860 EVO SSDs are still at Black Friday prices

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be done, but Amazon is holding over some of its low prices from the sales extravaganza. One example is the Samsung 860 EVO 2.5-inch SSD, which is still priced ridiculously low. The 860 EVO is no longer our favorite SSD for most people, but Samsung’s drive held that honor for years running and remains an excellent choice for anyone looking to pick up some speedy, long-lasting storage.

All models of the Samsung 860 Evo are on sale right now; however, we don’t recommend picking up the 250GB version. That model is on sale for $55, but the 500GB drive is just an extra $3 at $58–down from $70 to $80.

Going up the line, 1TB model is $110 instead of the more recent $140. Then there’s the 2TB model for $230, down from $300, and the 4TB drive for $498 instead of $580.

Those are some great, great prices for an SSD we already thought hit the sweet spot between performance and cost. In fact, at these prices it’s competitive with our current pick as the best SSD for most people, the SK Hynix Gold S31—and Samsung’s drive has an edge when it comes to extras thanks to the company’s superb Magician software and generous 5-year warranty.

