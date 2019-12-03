Grab Dell's 23-inch 1080p Wireless Connect Monitor for just $85 at B&H

It’s amazing how far technology prices can drop in just a few short years. Take the Dell S2317HWi 1080p Wireless Connect Monitor: When it came out in 2016, it sold for $310 and last August it was a fantastic deal at $120. But right now, you can pick one up for for just $85 at B&H PhotoRemove non-product link.

This is a 23-inch IPS monitor with wireless connectivity for PCs and Android devices. What’s really neat about the connectivity option is that you can display your PC at full 1080p, and then use picture-in-picture mode to display your Android device. Then you can edit content on both devices at the same time–for this to work the keyboard and mouse must be connected to the display itself via two USB 2.0 ports. In addition to the aforementioned USB 2.0 ports there’s one HDMI port on the back. If that wasn’t enough for interesting features, the monitor stand has Qi and PMA wireless charging built-in. That means you can power up your compatible mobile device while display their content on the big screen.

Overall, it’s a pretty neat little monitor, and the extra wireless features make it well worth a look, especially at this price.

