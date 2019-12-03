Deal

Grab Dell's 23-inch 1080p Wireless Connect Monitor for just $85 at B&H

The Dell S2317HWi with wireless connectivity and wireless charging is available for under $100 right now at B&H Photo Video.

Contributor, PCWorld |

dellwirelessmonitor
Dell

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

It’s amazing how far technology prices can drop in just a few short years. Take the Dell S2317HWi 1080p Wireless Connect Monitor: When it came out in 2016, it sold for $310 and last August it was a fantastic deal at $120. But right now, you can pick one up for for just $85 at B&H Photo.

This is a 23-inch IPS monitor with wireless connectivity for PCs and Android devices. What’s really neat about the connectivity option is that you can display your PC at full 1080p, and then use picture-in-picture mode to display your Android device. Then you can edit content on both devices at the same time–for this to work the keyboard and mouse must be connected to the display itself via two USB 2.0 ports. In addition to the aforementioned USB 2.0 ports there’s one HDMI port on the back. If that wasn’t enough for interesting features, the monitor stand has Qi and PMA wireless charging built-in. That means you can power up your compatible mobile device while display their content on the big screen.

Overall, it’s a pretty neat little monitor, and the extra wireless features make it well worth a look, especially at this price.

[Today’s deal: Dell S2317HWi Wireless Connect Monitor for $85 at B&H]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes