Grab a 27-inch 1080p Dell IPS FreeSync monitor for just $110 at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a new monitor, we've found a juicy deal on a great one. Best Buy is selling the Dell 27-inch IPS FreeSync monitor (SE2717HR) for just $100 todayRemove non-product link, $80 off the MSRP and about $40 cheaper than we can find it anywhere else.

This Dell monitor comes in a “piano black” frame with a small bezel on the sides, but not quite small enough to qualify as Dell’s “frameless” design. It has a 75Hz refresh rate and a 6 millisecond response time. For inputs you’ve got HDMI and VGA, and Dell says you get a 178-degree viewing angle, which is about standard for IPS. The best feature of this monitor, however, is FreeSync. If you have a compatible Radeon graphics card, you can sync it up with this monitor for buttery smooth graphics with reduced stutter and screen tearing. It’s one of the best things you can do for your gaming experience once you’ve got other basics sorted out like a solid processor and graphics card.

This monitor might be pretty standard, but it has all the key features you need for a solid PC viewing experience. And now it's dirt cheap to boot.

