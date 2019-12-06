An $800 GeForce GTX 1660 Ti laptop is a great deal. This Dell G3 is an absurd $700

The holiday season is the perfect time to find solid days on gaming gear. Right now, Best Buy is selling the 15.6-inch Dell G3 with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for $700Remove non-product link. That’s $200 off the sticker price, and well below the $800 we consider a great price for GTX 1660 Ti laptops.

Dell’s notebook features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 2.4GHz quad-core, eight thread Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD, and the aforementioned GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

With the Dell G3 you can expect excellent, no-compromises 1080p gaming with all the graphics settings cranked, even in the latest games. There’s also an HDMI out port if you’d like to game on a bigger screen. If you do so, you might be able to get some good entry level 1440p action out of this card, but we’d recommend sticking with 1080p for the best possible experience.

If you’re wondering which games to play on your new mobile rig check out our primer on 20 gorgeous PC games that will punish your graphics card. We just updated this article with a number of recent games such as Metro Exodus, which is part of Microsoft’s superb Xbox Game Pass for PC.

[Today's deal: 15.6-inch Dell G3 for $700 at Best Buy.]