Anker's affordable, ultra-popular charging accessories are even cheaper today

It’s time to make sure your devices never die on you mid-day. Anker’s slashed the prices of its charging gear for 24 hours on AmazonRemove non-product link. The sale includes wireless chargers, car chargers, external batteries, and charging stations. These deals disappear just before midnight on Monday evening Pacific time.

You’ll find nine different charging accessories with different capabilities available for cheap in the one-day sale. Here are our favorite three.

If you have a Qi-compatible phone, Anker is selling a two-pack of wireless chargers for $28 instead of $40. This is the all-time low for this charger. You can keep one at home, and one in the office, or just keep two chargers at home if you’re fancy. The phones can charge in portrait or landscape mode.

Next up is Anker’s dual-port car charger for $15 instead of $26. This charger features quick charge technology that charges devices up to 80 percent faster according to the company.

Lastly, we’ve got an Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh external battery for $17.49, down from of $26. This battery features Anker’s PowerIQ and VoltageBoost features to charge devices as quickly, and as safely, as possible. Anker says you can get three and a half charges out of this for an iPhone 8, or two and a half charges for a Galaxy S8.

If none of these fit your needs, be sure to check out the full sale page, which includes six other dirt-cheap (for a limited time) options.

[Today’s deal: Anker charging accessories one-day sale at Amazon.Remove non-product link]