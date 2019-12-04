Deal

Get a free $50 Amazon gift card when you buy Microsoft Office 365 today

That's basically 50% off.

What better way to say happy holidays than with a productivity suite for the one you love? Amazon is giving away a $50 gift card with a one-year subscription to Office 365 Home, effectively knocking $50 off the price and making this an all-time great deal.

Office 365 Home includes 12 months of access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, plus 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage on up to 6 people. It also has Publisher and Access for PC only, and 60 minutes of Skype calling credits per month. Since you're paying for a subscription, you're always guaranteed to have the latest version of Office. If a new version comes out during your subscription, you can upgrade without any extra cost. (Buying the boxed versions, by comparison, means you’re always using the version you bought with no free upgrades.) One thing to keep in mind, however, is that you'll need to renew your subscription after 12 months to keep the latest version and all that storage.

The gift card, meanwhile, comes in a special Christmas-themed box and ships separately. It doesn’t have an expiration date and can be used to buy pretty much anything on Amazon.

