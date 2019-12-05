Anker's excellent Soundcore Liberty Neo True true wireless earbuds are just $35 on Amazon

We’ve found another Black Friday-grade special for anyone who needs a pair of true wireless earbuds. Amazon is selling the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds for $35Remove non-product link when you clip the $15 coupon on the product page. These earbuds only occasionally drop below $50 so this is one of the best prices we've ever seen.

Anker’s earbuds are “true wireless, so they'll fit in your ears without a cord to weigh them down. They are packing Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, and they are IPX7 water resistant. That means they can be dumped in water up to three feet for 30 minutes. That’s more than enough to stand up to sweat or rain during a run. The earbuds are also rocking noise isolation and Anker’s BASSUP technology that analyzes your music in real time to keep the bass optimized. They also have Anker’s Grip Fit design to prevent them from falling out, as well as a variety of tips and wings to help you find the right fit.

Anker also says they can power up to five hours of wireless playtime on a single charge. The earbuds come with a battery-powered portable charging case that can keep the music pumping for up to 15 hours on a single charge.

[Today's deal: Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds for $35 on Amazon]