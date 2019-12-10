Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Grab this portable laptop monitor for only $180 with code

StackCommerce

In today's tech-driven workplace, more screens tends to mean more productivity, which is why more employers are equipping their workers extra monitors at the office. But what can you do when you're on a business trip or working remotely? The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor lets you add another monitor to your laptop wherever you are, and now's the perfect time to get it , as it’s just $179.95 when you use the code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout.

The DUEX Pro is ideal for students, creatives, professionals, or anyone else who uses a laptop on the go. It’s an ultra clear 1080p screen that completely transforms a laptop computer into a dual monitor system, allowing users to increase their productivity. It’s a game-changing piece of tech that’s so desirable that its developers quickly raised over $1 million dollars on IndieGoGo to bring it to market.

Simply attach the DUEX Pro to the back of any laptop computer, plug it in via USB, and extend the screen to the side. Since it works right out of the box, there’s no additional setup required. It’s compatible with all Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome systems, features a generous 12.5 inch screen size, and includes everything you need to get started.

The DUEX PRO makes a great gift and, since it’s been discounted so heavily, now is the time to get it. Just enter the code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout and get one for just $179.95, a massive savings off it’s usual $249 price tag.

 

