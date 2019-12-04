Our favorite gaming mouse for everyone is cheaper than it's ever been

If you're looking for a great gaming mouse at a great price, one of our favorites is available for a fantastic price right now at Dell: The Logitech G502 SE Hero is just $33Remove non-product link, good for $47 off its $80 MSRP, $15 cheaper than you’ll find on Amazon right now, and the lowest piece we've ever seen.

The G502 Hero is a wired mouse that features 11 programmable buttons, and a 16,000 DPI optical sensor. The latter is fantastic for gaming, though you’ll want to keep it dialed down to about 4,500 to start. To be honest 16,000 DPI is just insane for normal gamers, but it’s there for the crazy ones and e-sports pros. If you’re ever feeling frisky, there are 5 on-the-fly DPI settings allowing you to dial it up or down as you see fit. The G502 Hero also has an adjustable weight system to customize the feel for your mouse. Like any proper gaming mouse, it has RGB lighting that works with Logitech’s G Hub to sync with other RGB-enabled Logitech G gear.

All that is why we love the G502 Hero, and at this price, you really can’t go wrong with this mouse for getting your game on.

[Today’s deal: Logitech G502 SE Hero for $33 at DellRemove non-product link]