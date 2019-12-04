A robot vacuum is the gift that keeps on giving (and cleaning), whether it's for you or someone else. And today, Amazon has a killer deal on a great one: The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max is just $170 after clipping the on-page couponRemove non-product link, $100 off its $270 list price.

This RoboVac features Eufy's three-point cleaning system, with three separate brushes for getting a thorough clean. When its battery is running low, it'll return to the HomeBase to recharge, so you never have to worry about tracking it down once it has run out of battery. To make it even easier, you can choose from different cleaning modes for a clean tailored to the conditions of your floor. And built-in sensors help it avoid falling off of stairs and other ledges and running into furniture.

We gave this vacuum four stars in our review, praising it for its "simple setup, reliable navigation, and killer performance."

This story, "One of Eufy's best budget robot vacs, the 11S Max, is $100 off today" was originally published by TechHive .