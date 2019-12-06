The excellent Chamberlain MyQ Garage Door Opener Hub is just $20 at Amazon

Automatic garage door openers are awesome, but a smart one can tell you when you forgot to close the garage and let you open or close it from wherever you are. And today Amazon is selling a great one for crazy cheap:the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Hub for $20Remove non-product link. That’s well below its $50 MSRP and within pennies of its Black Friday all-time low. (As of this writing, the MyQ Hub is on backorder and starts shipping on December 15.)

We recently reviewed the Chamberlain MyQ Hub, and it immediately was awarded our “Editor’s Choice” designation (translation: we really like it). First, it’s got a great price. Second, the hub can control a second door if you buy another sensor. Just make sure you get the $25 model sold by Amazon (currently on backorder), and not the overpriced $60 one sold by a third party. Once it’s up and running, you can use the hub to set schedules for opening and closing the garage door, get alerts when it opens and doesn't close, and open it from anywhere. It works with both iOS and Android, as well as the Amazon Key platform so delivery people can drop your Amazon packages inside the garage.

This hub works with most mainstream garage door openers built after 1993, so it should work as an add-on for the system you already have in place. We advise that you double check compatibility before trying to install it. The Hub will also need Wi-Fi network access so make sure your signal reaches the garage.

