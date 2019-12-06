There's basically a new Echo sale every day this holiday shopping season, but if you're having a hard time choosing just one, today you can grab a sweet bundled Echo Show 8 and Echo Dot for $80Remove non-product link, down $100 from a list price of $180 for the pair and the best price we've ever seen.

Both the Show and the Dot feature built-in Alexa, and all the skills and control that come along with that. You'll be able to connect other smart devices, navigate through content, conduct searches, play music, and much more, all hands-free. And if you're looking for a visual element too, like a YouTube video or a visual display of the weather, the Echo Show's 8-inch HD screen can provide that. You can also do video calling and messaging, and use the two Echo devices as an intercom system. For more information about the full Echo lineup, check out our buyer's guide.

Bottom line: these are both great smart speakers that will add smarts and style to any room they're in. And at this price, you can't afford not to buy them.

[Today's deal: Echo Show 8 and Echo Dot bundle for $80 on AmazonRemove non-product link]

This story, "Amazon is selling an Echo Show 8 with an Echo Dot for $100 off today" was originally published by TechHive .